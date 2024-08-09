Birthday Girl Lauren Chan Absolutely Stunned During SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Mexico
Happy birthday to our very own two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Lauren Chan!
We couldn’t be happier to have an excuse to celebrate the incredible Canadian model, business woman and philanthropist. In honor of her big day, we’re taking a look back at her most recent feature in the SI Swimsuit magazine.
This year, the model returned to the brand’s set for the second consecutive year. She first came to the magazine in 2023, traveling to the Dominican Republic for her rookie feature. The 2024 issue—the 60th anniversary of the magazine—brought her to a likewise tropical destination: the Mexican Caribbean.
There, the model posed for a photo shoot inspired by editorials in the 1980s. It was all about loud colors and prints, sleek silhouettes and dramatic jewelry. The photos captured by Yu Tsai highlighted the model’s incredible beauty and talent in front of the camera—and make for the perfect birthday tribute.
Given that it’s her big day, we feel it fitting to highlight some of her other accomplishments, too (in addition to her SI Swimsuit features). Not only is Chan a model, but she’s also a former fashion editor and entrepreneur as well. Chan used to be a fashion features editor at Glamour and currently does impressive work on Canadian television programs likeThe Social, CityLine and eTalk.
All of that is to say, she’s an impressive force—in front of the camera and beyond. Here are a few photos from her trip to Mexico that prove as much.