Birthday Girl Yumi Nu Sizzles in These 6 Pics From Her SI Swimsuit Cover in Montenegro
SI Swimsuit model Yumi Nu turns 28 today, and in honor of her big day, we’re throwing it back to her special, history-making moment with the franchise.
The four-time brand star graced the front of the 2022 issue, becoming the first plus-size Asian woman to do so. The New Jersey native, who is of Japanese and Dutch descent, made her debut in 2021, and was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro for her cover the following year.
“I would always see other models’ reactions to their covers, and I would be like, Oh my gosh, that's crazy for them, and that's surreal for them. And even just watching that, I felt like I couldn't imagine it happening to me,” she shared in 2022. “So [landing the cover is] definitely the biggest plot twist of my life so far, [the] best one, though.”
The moment when editor in chief MJ Day surprised Nu with the news was caught on camera, and it‘s the most heartwarming video ever. “Oh my God, I’m going to cry. I’m in shock,” the model repeated when she realized what was happening.
Today, Nu, who has posed for the brand four years in a row, traveling to Dominica and Belize for the ’23 and ’24 issues, is so much more than just a model. She’s also the founder of size-inclusive and sustainable clothing brand Blueki, as well as an R&B musician. The Los Angeles resident released her latest seven-track EP, Bloody, in May.
Below are six stunning images from her 2022 cover photo shoot in Montenegro.