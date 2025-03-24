5 Bold, Breathtaking Photos From Barbara Palvin’s SI Swim Shoot in the Bahamas Worth Revisiting
Since being discovered as a teenager in her home country of Hungary, supermodel Barbara Palvin has made major waves in the industry. From walking the runways for major designers during Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, to her appearances in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which she walked three separate years, the 31-year-old has proved her undeniable talent time and time again. She’s also landed the cover of notable magazines and has partnered with big-name brands.
In 2016, Palvin made her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, posing for James Macari in the gorgeous, scenic Turks & Caicos. The stunning feature awarded her the coveted title of Rookie of the Year, and she returned to the fold for three consecutive years. Though it’s been a while now since the model-actress has graced the magazine, her four shoots are so iconic that we always find ourselves going back to the archives to reminisce on them.
With it finally being spring now, we’re feeling particularly inspired by Palvin’s SI Swimsuit shoot in 2018, where she posed for Ben Watts’s lens in Harbour Island, Bahamas. Flexing her impressive figure in the water and on the beach, we’re going to be totally channeling our inner Palvin during our next tropical getaway. Here are just five of our favorites from that feature.
Palvin didn’t shy away from bright colors or bold looks while in the Bahamas, cementing her status as an incredible model once again. Her debut with the magazine in 2016 marked a pivotal point in her career, telling Yahoo! News at the time that she knew it’d be life-changing.
“I was super-happy,” she recalled of learning about the opportunity. “It’s a huge thing in my career. It’s going to change a lot — like everything’s going to change — after [the magazine] comes out. And you know, it’s an honor.”
Only continuing to progress in the industry since her last SI Swimsuit appearance, Palvin has partnered with brands such as Intimissimi, Express, Emporio Armani, Tiffany & Co., For Love and Lemons and more. Most recently, she serves as the April 2025 Harper’s Bazaar Greece cover star.
In 2023, she married long-time love Dylan Sprouse, hosting a lovely wedding in the countryside of Hungary on her parents’ property. While chatting with E! News on the red carpet for the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show—which saw Palvin return to the brand’s runway—the actor shared how their relationship has changed him.
“She inspires me to dress better,” he shared, before humourously adding, “When we started dating, I was wearing Kmart white tees with the armpit stains on them.”