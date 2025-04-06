6 Bold Brooklyn Decker Pics From Her SI Swim Maldives Shoot That’ll Have You Booking Your Next Trip
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend Brooklyn Decker delivered an SI Swimsuit photo shoot in the Maldives that gave every reader envy because of the beautiful aesthetics of the island. She looked sun-kissed in this 2010 shoot, bathing in every single second of the tropical warmth, and it certainly paid off as she looked beach-ready in stylish swimsuits.
Decker was a sight to behold—but so were the beaches in the Maldives! All the more reason why it’s time to take a trip down memory lane and check out six of Decker’s best looks from this fabulous photo shoot captured by Walter Iooss Jr., the photographer who brought this vision to life. Is anyone else now looking into a trip to the South Asia country? It looks completely dreamy and should be on your bucket list.
The waters of the Maldives sure look super refreshing. A dip like Decker’s above looks like it would be life-changing to the point where it’d be difficult to leave the water.
Her neon yellow bikini complements the vibrant blue waters perfectly, making this a picture that just seems too good to be true. What’s more, the trees that make an appearance in the background give a sneak peek of just how much the Maldives embodies everything everyone wants from a picture-perfect beach.
Speaking of the trees in the Maldives, this photo of Decker in front of the greenery exudes the vibes of a tropical goddess who’s relaxing in her kingdom.
This traditional fuchsia swimsuit shows that one can never go wrong with a classic bikini style, especially when a face card like that only elevates the look even further. This color is yet another vibrant one that really makes the aesthetics of the island pop.
The Maldives isn’t just all beach time as resting and recharging is just as important. This photo shows just that as Decker takes it easy in cozy comforters that look like heaven to touch.
Resting in the bed, this model wears nothing but a pair of lime green bikini bottoms and a bright red flower in the corner of her hair. Here, she takes it easy. Even so, she still looks effortlessly fabulous, proving she doesn’t have to do too much to get the perfect shot.
Another thing to love about the Maldives has to be how earthy the island can be. From the branches to the sands, the greenery that everyone knows and loves would not be as stunning as it is without elements of the earth to ground it all. Hence why the wood behind Decker truly just sells this photo even more.
Though the wood may be the opening act, it’s truly this patterned green, orange and white bikini that is the real main attraction. This bikini is fun and whimsical, ideal for those who don’t want to take their beachwear too seriously. It’s also a great choice for those who want to go against the grain with their bikinis. Either way, just like on Decker, whoever wears this bikini—or some similar to it—will definitely look incredible.
With waters so blue and inviting, surfing is an activity necessary to try at least once. If those boards in the background aren’t enough to convince those who haven’t gone surfing in the Maldives to give it a whirl, then maybe seeing Decker in front of said boards will do the trick.
Decker continues the bright color swimsuit trend with this bright peach pink high-waisted bikini bottom with bedazzled gems adorning the front. Pink, as well as this shape of the bottom, will simply never go out of style as these are both timeless features perfect for any occasion. Decker modeled this peace amazingly.
An attention grabber in every sense, this bikini is an unforgettable piece. Between the multi-color hues on top with stars added in the straps and the patterned matching bottoms, what’s not to love about this ensemble?
As if it couldn’t get any better with the swimsuit, the white sand underneath Decker’s feet looks straight out of a picture book.
From the warm waters and the green trees to the white sandy beaches, the Maldives is the place to be. What an honor to have Decker model on the tropical island.