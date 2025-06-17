These 5 Photos From Birthday Girl Brianna LaPaglia’s 2025 SI Swimsuit Shoot Are Just Too Good
It’s Brianna LaPaglia’s 26th birthday!
The content creator and host of the popular PlanBri Uncut and BFFs podcasts is also a proud member of the SI Swimsuit family, having posed for the brand earlier this year for the cover of the January 2025 digital issue. For the shoot, the social media sensation was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate in La Quinta, Calif., modeling several breathtaking swimsuits.
So, in honor of the birthday girl’s special day, let’s take a look back at just five of our favorite fabulous photos from her unforgettable digital feature.
It’s as crystal clear as the pool she’s standing in that LaPaglia was a bathing beauty in this shimmering bright blue two-piece by Sommer Swim—but her ultimate goal for her first-ever SI Swimsuit feature went far beyond just her final look.
“It’s a lot more than me looking quote-unquote hot in a swimsuit,” the content creator told the brand. “It’s me reclaiming who I am as a woman, reclaiming my body and my decisions and my choices.”
“This cover is me being me again,” she added. “And taking control of my life.”
And that power and control certainly came through in her photos, as she looked as confident as ever posing in this incredible black one-piece from Christopher Esber.
But she didn’t just pose for gorgeous photos under the California sun for her digital feature with the brand. In a video interview included with her photo shoot, the social media star also opened up about her unique career path and the things she’s learned while sharing her life online.
“Being an influencer has completely changed my life and shaped the woman that I am today,” she said. “This year, I was kind of forced to be 100% honest, open, and share things that I maybe didn’t want to share. It kind of gave me a backbone that I didn’t know I had.”
And this new year of the birthday girl’s life promises to be an exciting and transformative one at that, as she also told the brand that she’s currently working on writing a book. This is definitely on-brand for LaPaglia, as the model is also an avid reader who has previously posted on her TikTok account about various books she’s loving, sharing her opinions with her 2.3 million followers.
It’s safe to say we’ll be patiently waiting for more updates from LaPaglia on her future creative plans, but in the meantime, we’re wishing this birthday girl another year full of success!