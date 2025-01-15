Brianna LaPaglia Was Set to Work With SI Swimsuit Last Year—Until She Heard Zach Bryan’s Reaction
Brianna LaPaglia, widely recognized by her TikTok handle “Brianna Chickenfry,” has captivated millions with her candid, chaotic content that blends humor with the raw realities of young adulthood. Her relatable online presence—fueled by sharp commentary on relationships, friendships and self-discovery—has established her as a distinctive voice in the social media landscape. But alongside her rise to fame, LaPaglia’s personal life has become equally public, with her tumultuous relationship with country singer Zach Bryan making headlines across the country and internet last fall.
Today, the 25-year-old makes her SI Swimsuit debut on the cover of our January digital issue. She was photographed by Katherine Goguen in La Quinta, Calif.
Her romance initially seemed like a whirlwind fairytale—what modern relationship experts might call “love-bombing” with Bryan showering LaPaglia with affection and grand gestures; he even called her his soulmate in the first month. However, what began as intense admiration evolved into something far more toxic. LaPaglia first opened up on an episode of her BFFs podcast, which she cohosts with Josh Richards, last November. She stated that she turned down Bryan’s offer of $12 million as long as she signed a nondisclosure agreement about their time together.
Additionally, the Massachusetts native, who now lives in LA, further recounted her experience with Bryan while on Alix Earle’s Hot Mess podcast in December. She revealed how she gradually found herself isolated from her support network, caught in a cycle of manipulation and constantly felt like she had to “walk on eggshells” around the artist. The packed travel schedule and lack of communication with friends and family left her feeling more alone than ever.
SI Swimsuit invited the content creator to host a red carpet in New York City last year, celebrating the release of the special 60th anniversary issue, and while she was eager about the opportunity, she ended up turning it down. LaPaglia took a moment on the set of her cover shoot to reflect on her past relationship, providing deeper context about that moment in the spring.
“Last May, I was asked to host the red carpet for you guys and [I] was so excited, we had a bunch of calls about it,” she recalled. “I had told my ex about the opportunity and in the beginning, he was like, ‘Oh, that’s really cool, but isn’t Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] trashy and aren’t they going to ask you to walk in a bikini?’ He made me feel like it was trashy, below me and that if I did it, he would look at me differently. I had to cancel.”
Her story and vulnerability in sharing it as well as her strength to recognize it was time to leave the relationship has resonated with many. LaPaglia describes feeling disconnected from her usual vibrant self as if she was forced to shrink down to the confines of his tour bus.
When LaPaglia first shared her story online, she knew it wouldn’t resonate with everyone. She was prepared for backlash and skepticism, aware that some might dismiss her experience or misunderstand her intentions. But the potential to help others outweighed the risks of criticism. “Even if there’s people that think it’s stupid or that I’m lying, that doesn’t matter because [my story] isn’t for them,” she says, explaining that her focus remains on those who have reached out to thank her—people who found the strength to leave toxic relationships after hearing her message.
That support has been a two-way street. LaPaglia recognizes that sharing her story has empowered others, but emphasizes that she’s gained just as much in return. “I have thousands of women and men in my DMs saying that my message and me sharing my story changed their life,” she notes. The bond she feels with those who reached out—people she’s never met—has been deeply “validating.” It’s a connection that pulled her out of her darkest moments. Without the opportunity to heal out loud and feel seen, she admits she’d likely still be stuck in that emotional place, struggling to make sense of what she endured.
“Without those people. I don’t think I would be doing a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] cover. I would still be in bed, I would still be on the ground. I would still be confused,” she shares. “I would probably be in a hole somewhere.”
Now on the other side of that chapter, LaPaglia is focused on rebuilding her confidence and rediscovering her voice. Landing this SI Swimsuit digital cover is her first step to getting her personality back, and returning better than before.
“This is me reclaiming my body, myself, me just as a woman,” she says. “I’m allowed to do what I want to do, I’m allowed to do it in any fashion in any amount of clothes in front of whoever I want.”
Check out LaPaglia’s full gallery here, and her cover story here.
To watch our full interview with LaPaglia from the SI Swimsuit set, check back with us tomorrow.