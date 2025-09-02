Brittany Mahomes Is Taking Game Day Glam to the Next Level With Haircare Brand Divi
Brittany Mahomes is booked, busy and now bouncing into football season with a haircare partnership that’s as powerful as her presence on the sidelines.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The 2024 SI Swimsuit model just signed on as the newest ambassador for Divi, the viral clean hair and scalp wellness brand, ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The announcement drops today, just days after her 30th birthday—which the brand celebrated in style with a glam bash featuring customized towel robes, cozy slippers, balloons and plenty of Divi hair products. We’re pretty sure everyone left looking absolutely supermodel bombshell-worthy.
“My hair has to keep up with a lot,” Mahomes tells SI Swimsuit. “Between workouts, mom life with three kids, game day glam and everything in between, it doesn’t always get the love it deserves. Divi has been my little secret weapon for keeping my hair healthy and strong, no matter what I throw at it. It’s not just another product—it’s something I reach for every single day.”
The Texas native, who married three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes in 2022, is a certified personal trainer, entrepreneur and co-owner of the Kansas City Current. She’s also become a standout WAG personality in her own right, making headlines from her suite hangs with Taylor Swift to starring in campaigns for brands like SKIMS.
Now, with Divi in her corner, the mom of three is leaning into wellness as the new glam.
“When you feel your best, you lead with power—and that’s what Divi is here for,” said founder and CEO Dani Austin in a press release. “Brittany embodies the strength, style and authenticity we champion as a brand. She’s a leader in her space, a hands-on mom, and a powerful businesswoman who already loved and used our products. This partnership couldn’t be a more natural fit.”
As part of the season-long collaboration, fans can look forward to exclusive content, interactive social activations and the chance to win the ultimate game day experience—complete with tickets, team spirit and Mahomes’s go-to haircare essentials. To celebrate, a limited-edition “Brittany Mahomes x Divi Game Day” Bundle is launching today, packed with everything fans need to recreate her signature healthy waves on and off the sidelines.
With female NFL viewership on the rise and Mahomes’s influence skyrocketing, the timing couldn’t be better. At the heart of the partnership is one simple message: scalp care isn’t just a beauty trend, it’s the foundation of every great hair day.
And this season, Mahomes is leading with hers.
Shop now at diviofficial.com.