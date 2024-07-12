Brittany Mahomes Is Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Patrick Mahomes
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are about to be outnumbered! Congratulations are in order as the SI Swimsuit rookie is pregnant with baby No. 3. The celebrity power couple, who were high school sweethearts in Texas, are already parents to 3-year-old Sterling Sky, and Patrick, “Bronze” Lavon who will turn 2 this November.
The duo announced the exciting news with the sweetest joint Instagram post, a behind the scenes video of them sitting with their two little ones running around, in efforts to capture some cute family photos. The entire family looked so happy and dapper in classy white-and-beige outfits. The model, who traveled to Belize with Derek Kettela for her feature in the 2024 magazine donned a beautiful, sleek pristine white figure-hugging maxi dress. In a few snippets, Patrick, 28 and Brittany, also 28, posed with an ultrasound photo strip in their hands. Watch here.
“Round three, here we come 🤍,” she captioned the adorable clip set to the tune of Bruno Mars’s “Count on Me.”
“Omg ALL of this!!!!! 🥹🥹🥹🥹 congratulations team!!!!!!,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day exclaimed. “I can’t stop commenting. This video is too cute for words.”
“Huge congratulations from your KC Current family 🥹,” the KC Current team’s instagram account chimed. Brittany is a co-owner of the history-making NWSL team.
“MY HEART!!!!!!!!! Congrats you guys 😭😭😭💙💙💙,” Laura Novotny added.
“Good things happen in 3’s 😍congrats!,” fellow 2024 rookie Jena Sims wrote. She‘s right...the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback just secured his third Super Bowl championship this year.