Brittany Mahomes Shares Important Reminder Alongside SI Swimsuit Flashback Pics
When Brittany Mahomes traveled to Belize for her rookie feature in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, the 28-year-old fitness entrepreneur was thrilled to step in front of the lens.
“I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief,” she said at the time. “As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”
And on Aug. 1, Mahomes took her two million Instagram followers down memory lane by sharing a selection of snaps from her feature with Derek Kettela in San Pedro, Belize. In the photos, Mahomes modeled an itty-bitty bikini by Andi Bagus, a Natalia Fedner two-piece and a strappy one-piece by Nessy Swimwear.
“Daily reminder to: Take care of your body. Your health is important.😊💪🏼,” the Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently pregnant with her third child, wrote in her caption. “And….currently look nothing like this😂🤰.”
Mahomes, who is a certified fitness trainer, stressed during her time on location that one of the ways in which she prioritizes time for herself as a busy mom is by hitting the gym. And while that works for her, Mahomes encourages other women to find out what makes them feel empowered.
“I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself, and feel confident in whatever you do and I think SI Swimsuit does, too,” she stated. “Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself. People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”