Brittany Mahomes’s Due Date Couldn’t Come at a More Perfect Time for Patrick and the Chiefs
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are preparing to welcome a new addition to their adorable family and, as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback revealed, the due date is much sooner than we expected. The NFL couple and high school sweethearts, who started dating as teens before getting married in March 2022, are currently parents to Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze,” 2. They announced their third pregnancy in July and since then, Brittany has been serving amazingly chic maternity looks on the sidelines as well as in gorgeous photo shoots.
As the NFL season heads into the playoffs, the Mahomes family has a lot to celebrate to kick off the start of 2025 as they’re expecting baby no. 3 as soon as this weekend. This week, CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson took to X to share something exciting she’d heard as the Chiefs made their journey back to Kansas City from Denver. We can assume the quarterback, 29, was more than ready to head home, as Wolfson revealed he told her that his wife, also 29, is due on Sunday, Jan. 12. The plan, if she doesn’t give birth this weekend, is to have her induced on Monday, Jan. 13.
“There was def extra motivation for Patrick to get that bye week! 😜,” Wolfson added, referring to the fact that the Kansas City team is on a bye week and won’t play again until Jan. 18 or Jan. 19—making it the perfect timing to welcome baby no. 3 into the world.
The Chiefs ended the regular season with a 15-2 record, an impressive feat for the already impressive team. Of course, fans are hoping this year will see another Super Bowl appearance, and an additional win, for Patrick and his teammates. If they win the Super Bowl LIX, scheduled for Feb. 9, they will be the first team in history to with three back-to-back titles, making it all the more exciting that they’re looking this good.
For the Mahomes family, a third Super Bowl win right after a third child would be particularly momentous. It’s been announced that they’re expecting a baby girl, though the name hasn’t been revealed yet. If everything goes to plan, we’ll be finding out in just days—and we wish mom and baby all the best.
Brittany made her debut in the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024, featured as a rookie, with the announcement coming at the perfect time—just days before the Super Bowl LVIII where Patrick and the Chiefs won against the San Francisco 49ers 25-22. Her spread of images, shot by Derek Kettela in Belize, came out absolutely breathtaking, as expected.
“I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief,” she said on the SI Swim set. “As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”