Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’s Zoo-Themed Family Halloween Costumes Couldn’t be Sweeter
In the Mahomes household, this year’s Halloween costumes were a family affair. The family of four stepped out for trick-or-treating in the sweetest costumes perfectly chosen to complement each other.
For the evening, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes transformed into a zookeeper. Wearing a tan button-down, tan pants, boots and a bucket hat, the athlete was perfectly primed to play the part—and to corral the rest of the family, who all opted for various animal costumes this year.
Brittany Mahomes stepped out for the night in a fuzzy kangaroo-inspired onesie, complete with a baby kangaroo—representing her baby on the way—sticking out of its pouch. She was joined in her animal outfit by her daughter, Sterling, and son, Bronze.
Their eldest, Sterling, opted for another exotic animal—a bright pink flamingo. Her costume featured a sweet onesie, which she paired with light pink leggings and fuzzy flamingo-inspired shoes. Bronze, on the other hand, sported a more classic animal costume. The almost-2-year-old dressed up as a lion for this year’s festivities, sporting a fuzzy brown onesie, a colorful mane and fuzzy shoes to match.
In an Instagram post that Brittany Mahomes shared following the evening of trick-or-treating, the family of four posed on their festively decorated front steps and posed in their sweet group costume.
The zoo theme was a crowd favorite among the former soccer player’s Instagram followers, who voiced their approval for the adorable costumes in the comments section of the post.
“That is such a cute idea!!!” one enthusiastically wrote. “Happy Halloween to the Mahomes Family”
“This is adorable!!” another agreed.
In other words, the sweet family knocked it out of the park with their family costume this year. Next Halloween, the Mahomes will have three little ones in tow on their trick-or-treating outing—and three kids to outfit in a sweet group costume. The zoo theme will definitely be hard to outdo, but clearly the Mahomes are creative where their Halloween attire is concerned. So we have no doubt that the family of five will make it work next year.
If we know one thing for sure, though, it’s that we will definitely be taking notes on the zoo-themed costumes for our own purposes in years to come. We’re always in need of some good Halloween inspiration, and this latest group costume example might just be one of our favorites yet. It’s just that cute.