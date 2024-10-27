10 Swoonworthy Photos of Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Throughout Their Relationship
When it comes to popular celebrity couples, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, former pro soccer player and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, are toward the top of the list. While Patrick crushes it on the football field during the NFL season, Brittany can be found on the sidelines supporting her husband, something fans love to see. The pair got married in 2022 after 10 years together, having been high school sweethearts. Yep, their love story really is that genuine!
Now, two kids later and another on the way, the married couple continues to support one another in their respective endeavors—including when Brittany made her SI Swimsuit debut on the sandy shores of Belize earlier this year. With the current NFL season in full swing, let's take a walk down memory lane and look at 10 of the sweetest photos of Brittany and Patrick.
Brittany and Patrick began dating in 2012 and the NFL star has the photos to prove their history! This entry is a special three-photo launch to the list, featuring the couple going to prom together. Taken in 2013, you can tell how comfortable and in love with each other they are, with Brittany putting on Patrick's boutonniere, the pair posing for a silly photo together and a shot of them smiling ear to ear. Patrick called his now-wife the “best prom date a guy could ask for.” Swoon!
Fast forward a few years to when the couple began seeing more public attention, Brittany and Patrick attended the world premiere of The Team That Wouldn't Be Here in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 31, 2019. Though they weren't as baby-faced as they were in the first post on our list, you can tell the couple has grown up a lot since this event! Going out in their signature style, Brittany rocked a long black coat over a blue and white dress, while Patrick wore purple pants, a white button-down shirt and a unique purple and black printed suit jacket.
By 2020, it was time for Patrick to pop the question. In this twofer of the couple, we see how the Chiefs player surprised his to-be fiancé, complete with beautiful flowers, candles, and a light-up sign reading “Will you marry me?” in all capital letters. It's evident how in love the pair is in these photos, with one showing them staring into each other's eyes and smiling and the other seeing Brittany show off her engagement ring with Patrick kissing her on the cheek.
The proposal took place at Arrowhead Stadium, where Patrick would receive his Super Bowl ring. The pair got married in March 2022 in a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii.
Ahead of their big day, Brittany stood by Patrick’s side at numerous Chiefs games, always staying close by to lend support, a hug, or a kiss. In the photo above, Brittany grabs her then-fiancés face on the sidelines before the start of the 2022 AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. As always, the former UMF Afturelding player was seen rocking a red ensemble to show support for the Chiefs.
Married life looks sweet! Fast forward to the Super Bowl LVII in February 2023 and the couple were sure to celebrate the Chiefs’ win with a kiss. That year, Patrick’s team beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Brittany looks great in the photo above with her half-up, half-down hairstyle and red jacket, while Patrick proudly wears his Chiefs uniform, having just finished the big game.
Remember what I said about their signature style? In May 2023, Brittany and Patrick attended the Met Gala, where the theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The mom of two wore a gorgeous, floor-length white gown with a sparkly silver off-the-shoulder accent, complemented by silver drop-down earrings. She wore her hair in a low, wispy bun. As for Patrick, he kept it simple with a black tux, a white shirt, a silver chain and sunglasses. As evidenced in the photo above, the couple were happy to share the moment together.
Let’s keep the celebrations coming, shall we? Patrick won the award for Best Athlete, Men’s Sports at the 2023 ESPY Awards last July and you can bet his wife was right there beside him to cheer him on. Photographed on the red carpet above, the married couple stepped out in style—per usual—with Brittany rocking a floor-length black gown with a unique pocket cut-out on top. She matched the gold buttons on her dress with her chunky gold necklace and subtle bracelets. Her hair and makeup are my favorite part of the look, with her opting for a dramatic winged eyeliner look and a curly, messy bun with her curled bangs falling perfectly on the sides.
Patrick ditched his plain black tux for the 2023 ESPYs, wearing an off-white suit and no shirt underneath. He paired the daring look with three chain necklaces and a watch. As he held his trophy, he and Brittany were a vision on the carpet.
Brittany and Patrick are already an adorable duo, so add one (or both) of their kids to the mix? The cutest! In the shot above, Brittany waited for her husband on the sidelines of a Chiefs game holding their daughter Sterling Skye, who was then two years old. As you can probably guess from Brittany and Sterling’s matching Santa hats, this game took place on Christmas Day for the Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders matchup in 2023.
Brittany and Sterling bundled up in red, black, and white attire, staying warm while also rooting for the Chiefs.
Earlier this year, Brittany graced the pages of SI Swimsuit and had to celebrate in style alongside her hubby. The pair attended the 2024 launch party on May 16 in New York City, taking a moment to pose on the red carpet for the cameras. This might be my favorite look from the couple, with Brittany wearing a stunning see-through silver gown with floral appliques going up to form a halter neck. Patrick opted for his usual simple black tux, this time pairing it with a black shirt, one chain and black sunglasses. They were definitely giving off an NYC vibe here.
Last but certainly not least, Brittany and Patrick attended the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Ceremony this June in Kansas City and let their outfits speak to how happy they were to be celebrating. Never shying away from a bold look, the mom of three wore a hot pink, off-the-shoulder, flapper-style floor-length gown with dangly star earrings. Patrick wore another black suit, but this time he seriously switched it up, with his suit jacket featuring cool black diamond accents. He completed the look with multiple silver chains and, of course, sunglasses.
Needless to say, Brittany and Patrick’s 12-year relationship has been filled with life-changing moments, epic celebrations and countless photos to keep the memories alive.