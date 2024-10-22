Brooks Nader Gushes Over ‘DWTS’ Experience With ‘Amazing’ Gleb Savchenko
SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader was a great addition to the current season of Dancing With the Stars, bringing her A-game each week with professional partner — and rumored offscreen boyfriend — Gleb Savchenko. From their memorable Hair Metal Night dance to the song “Nothin' But A Good Time” to their impressive Salsa Night performance to “Mi Gente” (featuring Nader's sisters!) it's no surprise this twosome was a favorite for viewers week after week.
But unfortunately, Nader and Savchenko were sent home on Oct. 15, marking the fifth elimination of DWTS season 33. We'll certainly miss seeing their chemistry and dancing skills on our screens tonight and each week moving forward, though the good news is the pair hasn't lost their spark.
People Magazine caught up with Nader on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Clarins Double Serum Generation 9 Launch Party, where the 27-year-old model had nothing but great things to say about Savchenko. The two have yet to officially confirm their romance, though all of the TikTok PDA and complimentary comments speak for themselves. “He’s just such an amazing person and human all around,” Nader gushed about her former dance partner.
Explaining how Savchenko looked out for her during the DWTS process, Nader continued: “He was really focused on that the entire season, wanted to make me look hot, wanted to make me feel confident.” This is proven by the fact that the 41-year-old pro even helped her with a pole dancing lesson ahead of Hair Metal Night week. During the performance, Nader wowed audiences when appearing on stage on a pole, showing off her impressive moves.
Despite the early elimination, it sounds like Nader is incredibly grateful for the experience. She also told People Magazine that feels like she “won in the end.”
Nader and Savchenko have been making headlines each week as their suspected real-life romance has made their DWTS pairing all the more exciting. So what's next for the two TV stars now that their time on the competition series is over? Well, according to a source for Us Weekly, Nader and Savchenko plan to keep hanging out: “They will still be spending time together not rehearsing and are excited to be living life without having such a rigorous rehearsal schedule.”
This source's comments have not been confirmed by Nader or Savchenko, but I think I speak for most if not all of their fans when I say I hope they do continue their relationship after the show. They were such a special part of DWTS season 33 and we look forward to seeing what's next for them. Fingers crossed we get to see via social media!
Dancing With the Stars season 33 continues tonight, Oct. 22, with Disney Night. SI Swimsuit model and Olympic Rugby player Ilona Maher is still in the competition, and she previously teased we can look forward to an Encanto performance from her and pro partner Alan Bersten. We can't wait!