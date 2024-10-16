Gleb Savchenko Says He’s ‘Maybe’ in Love With Brooks Nader
Everyone’s been talking about the blooming showmance between SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader and professional dancer Gleb Savchenko—and even though the pair were eliminated on last night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, the duo are still steaming up our TikTok feeds.
Savchenko, 41, recently sat down with YouTuber Harry Jowsey and opened up about his rumored romance with Nader, 27, on a new episode of the reality star’s podcast, Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey. In recent weeks, Nader and Savchenko have not shied away from public displays of affection, have gotten matching tattoos together and are always creating TikToks with one another.
When Jowsey asked Savchenko if he and Nader are in love, he cheekily replied, “I don’t know, maybe.”
Savchenko also talked about a journal exercise he did that points to his DWTS partner as his perfect match. “On one of the [journal] pages, I described a perfect person ... and I wrote all the things, and you know, Brooks hits 99% of it,” Savchenko said.
Jowsey teased a snippet of the interview on TikTok, where fans of the couple chimed into the comments section with glee.
“Brooks hits 99% of it?! 🥲😍❤️🔥,” one person gushed.
“THIS IS NOT A DRILL😭😍,” someone else wrote.
“I love these two together,” another user added. “Gleb is the reason I watched Dancing with the Stars again. His choreography is fire and he just always has a good vibe going all about timing. Glad Brooks is his partner now.”
“Aw that’s so sweet actually 🥹,” another fan cheered.
The professional dancer split from his wife of nearly 15 years, Elena Samodanova, in 2020, and their divorce was finalized the following year. The two share two daughters, Olivia and Zlata. Following four years of marriage, Nader and her husband announced their divorce in May.
“We’re just doing us,” Savchenko added of his relationship with Nader. “We’re just hanging out, we’re just having a good time and she’s amazing, I love her, being around her. She’s got such a great energy, great personality.”
Though Nader and Savchenko received a score of 32/40 on last evening’s “Dedication Night” episode of Dancing With the Stars, they ultimately received the lowest number of fan votes and were sent home. Following the elimination, Nader called her time on the show the “most life-changing experience ever,” while Savchenko named the model his best partner on the show to date.