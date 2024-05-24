Brooks Nader Looks Legendary in These Pics From Her Sixth Year With SI Swimsuit
This year marks Brooks Nader’s sixth consecutive feature in the annual SI Swimsuit Issue. The 27-year-old made her debut as the winner of the brand’s 2019 Swim Search, its second annual open casting call.
Her first feature brought her to the beaches of Paradise Island, Bahamas. Since, she has traveled everywhere from Montenegro to the Dominican Republic with the team, posing for a number of beautiful swimsuit features.
Like her previous appearances in the issue, the model traveled to a beachfront location—this time in Mexico—for a beautiful tropical photo shoot. But she didn’t stop there—the Louisiana native also traveled to Hollywood, Fla., earlier this year to pose for the 60th anniversary legends photo shoot.
In honor of the brand milestone and the models who have made the issue what it is, Nader and 26 other icons gathered in their best gowns to pose for a cover feature captured by Yu Tsai. For the occasion, Nader wore a soft pink dress featuring a corseted bodice and flowing skirt. To that, stylist Molly Dickinson added a pair of Gianvito Rossi pointed heels and Charlie Lapson diamonds.
Not only did the legend pose for a series of beautiful solo photos while in Florida, but she likewise posed for a group photo alongside the other brand icons. The resulting images were split into three for a series of special edition 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue magazine covers, making Nader a two-time SI Swimsuit cover model in as many years.
Here are a few of her fabulous photos from the trip.