Brooks Nader Proved She’s the Main Character in These BTS Pics From Bermuda
Brooks Nader is no stranger to the SI Swimsuit spotlight—but this year’s shoot in Bermuda felt extra special.
The 28-year-old first entered the franchise in 2019, after braving the scorching Miami heat and thousands of hopefuls to audition for the brand’s Swim Search open casting call. She won. And in doing so, kick-started one of the most iconic model journeys in recent memory.
Since that first shoot in the Bahamas, Nader has gone on to star in seven consecutive SI Swimsuit issues—posing everywhere from Bali to Mexico to the Dominican Republic, where she landed her first solo cover in 2023.
In 2024 the Baton Rouge native cemented her status as a franchise legend, posing alongside 26 fellow SI Swim stalwarts in honor of the 60th anniversary magazine.
“It’s surreal because I feel like I was just standing in line for the Swim Search, trying to be around the magazine and meet the team—and [back then] that to me seemed like such a far-fetched dream,” she shared in 2024. “To go from being told ‘no’ by my agents, who said I wouldn’t be a good fit for Sports Illustrated and they wouldn’t like me, to actually winning the Swim Search and being in the issue, and then going on to be on the cover, to now being considered a Legend, surrounded by actual Legends like Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge and Maye Musk—I can’t even describe how incredibly special this moment is.”
This year, Nader returned to the Caribbean—this time to Bermuda, where she posed for photographer Ben Watts in a series of sunkissed, confident sultry looks that embody the franchise’s signature blend of power and play.
Her sculpted figure, megawatt smile and undeniable camera presence are only part of the magic. Nader brought heart, history and experience to every frame.
The New York City resident, who lives in Manhattan with her sisters, is also the star of Love Thy Nader, the family’s brand-new Freeform and Hulu reality series. It premiered last month and follows the Brooks, Mary Holland, Sarah Jane and Grace Ann Nader as they navigate life, love and work under one roof.
The show comes on the heels of Nader’s stint on Dancing With the Stars, where she made headlines for her electric chemistry with pro Gleb Savchenko.
“There’s something really special about the female relationship and how we treat our girlfriends—how they really become family to us,” she continued while on set last year. “I’m the oldest of four sisters, and that relationship is unmatchable; I’ve never ever, ever, ever known any kind of love like that in my life. I’m so happy that I’m a woman and get to be around the sisterhood of SI Swimsuit and all the icons—women I used to have on my bulletin board in my room in Louisiana.”
From her breakout debut to her Legends shoot, her reality TV era to this dreamy Bermuda feature, Nader is proving she’s not just a superstar—she’s a lasting one. And she’s only just getting started.
View more BTS content below.