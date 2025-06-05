Brooks Nader Is a Mesmerizing Mermaid in New SI Swimsuit BTS Video
Ben Watts, the photographer responsible for the ravishing photos of SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader for her 2025 shoot in Bermuda, took to Instagram this week to share some cool behind the scenes moments featuring the talented model in her element.
The first couple of clips showed the model locking eyes with the camera. Afterwards, she gave the lens some fun and flirty cheek action before doing a little shimmy. Finally, Nader showed off her toned physique by giving us a jaw-dropping hand-kini moment, running her fingers through her hair like a scene straight out of a mermaid movie.
And followers of both the photographer and the model took to the comment section to let them know they were left mesmerized by Nader’s beauty, using their words to gush about the SI Swimsuit staple and her latest photo shoot:
“Wow this is everything,” one comment said.
“@brooksnader always looks golden in every aspect of her natural beauty. 🥰🥰✨✨,” another follower wrote.
Fortunately, there’s way more than just these behind the scenes clips for fans to enjoy, as the same location where Watts took this video also made it into Nader’s official photo gallery! Check out some of the photos below:
Nader’s 2025 shoot in Bermuda marked her seventh feature with the brand, which is a truly amazing feat. Included in those seven features are two cover model shoots, one of which took place in the Dominican Republic in 2023 and the other of which she took part in alongside other SI Swimsuit Legends during the 60th Anniversary issue.
Her journey thus far has been nothing less than incredible, but if you were to ask her past self what she would think about her accolades now, she would be pleasantly surprised to see how far she’s come to prove all the doubters wrong.
During her time spent at SI Swimsuit’s “Sink or Swim” segment during the Social Club back in May, Nader opened up about how, despite her “number one goal” being to be a model for the magazine, her previous agents didn’t believe she had what it took. “You’re not really their type,” Nader’s agents told her, which she thankfully ignored, going on to achieve her dream seven times over.
No one can deny that Nader looked truly marvelous for this year’s shoot, and—because of Watt’s skill and Nader’s talent—the world received yet another exceptional shoot.