Brooks Nader Recalls Being Told She Wasn’t SI Swimsuit’s ‘Type’—Now She’s on Year 7
The festivities for SI Swimsuit continue as we celebrate the release of the 2025 magazine. This year, four fabulous women landed the cover of the issue, seeing Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Chiles, Olivia Dunne and Lauren Chan on the front page. Among the events commemorating the release include lighting the Empire State Building, the launch party red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel New York and the two-day members-only Social Club.
On Friday, the exclusive pop-up in Manhattan included “Sink or Swim” segments with SI Swimsuit models hosted by The Bachelor alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, a makeup class with makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell and SI Swimsuit Legend Camille Kostek and a styling suite hosted by team members Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth. Additionally, guests also got to enjoy an extra special live taping of the Taste of Taylor podcast with host Taylor Strecker.
For the podcast episode, Strecker was joined by SI Swimsuit Legend Brooks Nader, who opened up on her history with the magazine, her relationship with her three sisters and her upcoming Hulu reality show Love Thy Nader. Admitting that she’s still “always on pins and needles” each year waiting to hear if she’ll be back in SI Swimsuit—and she FaceTimes her mom every time she gets the call—she recalled her experience getting to join the magazine for the first time.
Nader remembered getting booked by a modeling agency after moving to New York City from Louisiana, who she told her “number one goal [was] to be in Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit].” But for some reason, the agency didn’t think that was a possibility. Nader was laughed at and told she should be more realistic. “‘You’re not really their type,’” she recalled being told.
However, everything changed when she saw an ad for Swim Search on social media. “‘This is a sign,’” she remembered thinking. When she met the team, she realized the modeling agency couldn’t be more wrong. According to Nader, SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day isn’t looking for a specific look; she and the team just want to meet the person and not their measurements.
“There’s nobody like [the SI Swimsuit team],” Nader stated.
Nader’s relationship with her body image has changed as she’s evolved with the magazine. As she noted, she used to want to be very skinny—even fainting one year—but as she got more relaxed, she did less prep. For this year’s shoot, she didn’t prepare or work out but ended up feeling her best. As she described it, she was the “most me.”
And while every year with SI Swimsuit is special, Nader definitely has her favorites. Her favorite location? Bali in 2020. Her favorite swimsuit? The red Matthew Bruch one-piece she wore on the 2023 cover.
In addition to her return to the fold in 2025, this year is shaping up to be an incredible one for Nader because of her next business venture: a reality TV show with her three sisters. Love Thy Nader premieres this summer, following “four sisters that share the same dream” living in New York City. According to the model, viewers can expect “Swamp People meets Sex and the City.” We can’t wait to see it.
Nader serves as the second-ever winner of Swim Search, SI’s annual open casting call. Fast forward to 2025, and she’s posed for eight total shoots in seven years, including her 2023 cover moment and the 2024 60th anniversary Legends feature. This year, she traveled to Bermuda for another incredible photo shoot, captured by Ben Watts.
While chatting with SI Swimsuit on the red carpet ahead of the launch party Thursday night, she revealed her favorite swimsuit from this year’s shoot, choosing the gorgeous Andi Bagus bikini featuring a starfish top. “I feel the best naked,” she stated.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.