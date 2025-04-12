When Brooks Nader First Graced the SI Swimsuit Issue, It Was Magic: Look Back at Our 5 Favorite Pics
It’s hard to believe that it’s been five years since Brooks Nader first joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family.
Time sure does fly by when having fun and looking so stunningly beautiful that it’s nearly disrespectful. Nader knows this feeling well because when she first debuted with the brand in 2019 in the gorgeous location that is Paradise Island in the Bahamas, she delivered a photo shoot so incredible, it’s astonishing.
There’s no doubt that photographer Yu Tsai killed it for this shoot. Of course, the same can be said for Nader. All the more reason why it’s an ideal time to revisit this 2019 moment and take in all of the very best pictures from the past.
Here are five of Nader’s most awe-inspiring photos from Paradise Island!
With a cut-out strap bikini this stylish, Brooks was the perfect individual to wear this garment flawlessly.
From the way the dark blue bikini top provided such a cheeky and alluring amount of skin to the way she posed with her black bikini bottoms in a flirtatious manner, there was so much to adore about this shot. But, above all, what sets this photo apart from the rest has to be Nader’s fascinating face card.
Despite having been a rookie in this shoot, Nader already knew just how to serve face with little to no pressure.
Were the waters ready to behold this beauty? Because the way Nadar stands like a sea goddess is just unreal.
Looking like she’s straight out of a fantasy novel about picturesque goddesses, the American model was an absolute vision to behold while wearing this one-sleeve silver swimsuit from Haus of Pinklemonaid. Silver is easily one of her best colors in the way it shines on her radiant skin. What’s more, this hue complemented her hair so well, making her brunette stick out against the island’s sunset.
This white one-piece by Monica Hansen Beachwear remains one of the most stylish white swimsuits the brand has ever seen. Be it the way the piece fits every curve or the inclusion of the dramatic cut-out in the center of the swimsuit, there’s no denying any swimwear lover would want to add a garment like this to their closet.
Nader makes it even more difficult not to fall in love with this swimsuit, as she wears it as if it was made for her.
Even when she’s wearing next to nothing, she dazzles!
SI Swimsuit has witnessed many ‘handkini‘ moments like the photo above. Even so, the way Nader did it here was mesmerizing. She looked like she had just released all her inhibitions and desires to feel the rain on her skin. Tsai caught what looked to be a freeing moment for the then-rookie, speaking to both Tsai’s remarkable skills and Nader’s ability to let loose at any moment.
What better way to close out this walk down memory land than with a photo of Nader bearing her warm smile?
This snap captured what it looks like for joy to overflow within an individual. The rookie that appears in this photo would never have imagined herself to finally be featured with SI Swimsuit, but she would be extremely proud of herself for pushing past all obstacles to go after what she wants.
“It’s surreal because I feel like I was just standing in line for the Swim Search, trying to be around the magazine and meet the team—and [back then] that to me seemed like such a far-fetched dream,” Nader expressed, looking back at her SI Swimsuit journey thus far. “To go from being told ‘no’ by my agents, who said I wouldn’t be a good fit for Sports Illustrated and they wouldn’t like me, to actually winning the Swim Search and being in the issue, and then going on to be on the cover, to now being considered a Legend, surrounded by actual Legends like Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge and Maye Musk—I can’t even describe how incredibly special this moment is.”
Little did anyone—including Nader—know that 2019 would mark the start of a monumental journey. Now, because of her Paradise Island and other photo shoots, Nader is regarded as a beloved SI Swimsuit staple.