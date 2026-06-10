Brooks Nader’s Favorite Snack Is Perfect for Throwing in Your Beach Bag This Summer

On any given day, model-actress Brooks Nader might find herself in glam prepping for a photo shoot, on set with her Baywatch costars, or surrounded by her family while shooting an episode for Season 2 of Love Thy Nader. With such a busy work schedule, the 29-year-old Baton Rouge native’s calendar has to be coordinated down to a T, and that includes meal and snack times.

Nader was recently named a SkinnyDipped brand ambassador, and the partnership was a natural fit for the SI Swimsuit legend, who is always on the go. “I’m so excited to partner with a brand that I have loved for so long and actually fits into my everyday life,” Nader tells us. “I have been a SkinnyDipped fan forever. I love finding snacks that satisfy a craving without being overly indulgent. SkinnyDipped is the perfect balance of fun, flavor and still healthy.”

Brooks Nader | Courtesy of World Red Eye

Prior to partnering with SkinnyDipped, Nader had been a fan of the brand for years, so the collab is an organic one. The SI Swimsuit model calls the brand’s Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites “addictive” and notes that she has a stash everywhere: “I keep them in my purse, my carry-on and handy while I’m on set!”

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites | SkinnyDipped

SkinnyDipped, which was cofounded by mother-daughter duo Val Griffith and Breezy Griffith in 2012, is known for its product lineup of low-sugar, gluten-free snacks that are packed with plant protein and free of artificial flavors. In addition to Nader’s fave, other popular snacks include Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds, Lemon Bliss Almonds, Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups.

SkinnyDipped snacks | SkinnyDipped

Outside of thoughtful snacking, Nader says she keeps her wellness routine fairly simple these days. She makes sure to stay hydrated and eat balanced meals throughout the day, and when it comes to working out, switching things up helps the eight-time SI Swimsuit star stay motivated.

“I like variety because I get bored easily,” she explains of her current fitness routine. “Pilates, strength training and swimming [are a few favorites]. It doesn’t have to be perfect, it just has to happen!”

Mary Holland Nader, Breezy Griffith, Brooks Nader, Sarah Jane Nader and Grace Ann Nader | Courtesy of World Red Eye

Whether, like Nader, you also have an incredibly busy work schedule and are looking for a healthy, delicious snack option while on the go—or you simply have a sweet tooth!—SkinnyDipped products are the perfect supermodel-approved solution for throwing in your beach bag this summer.

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