Lizzo, Brooks Nader and More SI Swimsuit Models Deliver Our Fave Glam Moments of the Week

Each and every week, we love taking a look back at what SI Swimsuit models were up to around the world. Whether making major career moves or achieving something fun in their personal lives, it’s always a joy to keep tabs on what our brand stars are doing and sharing on social media. And this week was no different!

Over the last several days, we noticed one common thread among several model posts on Instagram: While the summer might be a time for vacation, several women aren’t taking any time off when it comes to serving in the glam department. If you need a little inspo in the hair or makeup department, look no further.

Lizzo

ICYMI, Lizzo was named SI Swimsuit’s July 2026 digital cover model earlier this week. The four-time Grammy Award-winning artist was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami, while Kim Kimble served as the hairstylist on set along with makeup artist Alexx Mayo. Together, the two created some serious magic on set (along with stylist Kristen Ritchie) for a dazzling gallery of photos.

Brooks Nader

Despite being out until 4 a.m. the night before, Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend, was glam and ready to go for work the following day without a single hair out of place. In a reel posted on Sunday, she showed off a voluminous blonde blowout by hairstylist Sky Kim and perfectly arched brows and a pink lip courtesy of makeup artist Angie Mar.

Chanel Iman

Iman, a four-time SI Swimsuit model and brand legend, perfected her sun-kissed look earlier this week, thanks to celebrity makeup artist Ash K. Holm. In a Thursday Instagram post, she thanked her glam team, which also consists of cosmetologist Helena Jones and stylist Monica Rose, for “always making [her] feel [her] absolute best.”

Brittany Mahomes

For the 2026 FIFA World Cup Finals on Sunday, Mahomes, a February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, opted for a sporty aesthetic. She went with a slicked-back bun, courtesy of hairstylist Laurabeth Cabott, while makeup artist Bex Pichelmann gave the mom and retired athlete a soft smokey eye and pink lip combo.

Jena Sims

Sims, SI Swimsuit’s 2024 Rookie of the Year, opted for a hair change this week by dying her locks brown. In an Instagram post showing off her new hairdo, she declared “Brunettes have fun too.” Fellow magazine star Katie Austin replied with an affirmative, “oooooooo LOVE.”

Eileen Gu

Gu, who is the most decorated freestyle skier in history, added another accolade to her résumé this week when she was announced as a Giorgio Armani Global Makeup Ambassador. In the reveal, posted to the brand’s Instagram account on Thursday, the professional athlete showed off her impeccable face card while posing for the camera in a duo of close-up shots.

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