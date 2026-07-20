Alix Earle, Brooks Nader and More SI Swimsuit Models Enjoy 2026 FIFA World Cup Finals

Yesterday was an incredibly exciting occasion for sports fans, as the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals came down to a nail-biting match between Spain and Argentina. While the former team came out victorious (by a final score of 1-0), it wasn’t until extra time that forward Ferran Torres secured the game-winning goal for Spain.

Several SI Swimsuit models were in attendance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the game on Sunday, July 19, while others participated in events leading up to yesterday’s tournament finale. Take a look at just a few of the highlights our brand stars past and present shared on social media.

Alix Earle

While taking in the action in her native New Jersey, SI Swimsuit’s 2026 cover model wore a sporty red zip-up dress for the occasion. Earle styled her blonde locks in a voluminous blowout and accessorized with black sunglasses and casual flip-flops.

“Looove the dress 😍,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Ali Truwit commented on the Reale Actives founder’s post.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader | Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images

A day earlier, Nader attended the FIFA World Cup Final Party hosted by Michelob ULTRA at The Standard Biergarten in New York City. The SI Swimsuit legend shared a carousel of snaps from the occasion on Instagram, which included a pic of her singing karaoke. “Guess what song I sang for@michelobultra 😜,” Nader teased in her caption.

Camille Kostek

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek | Arturo Holmes - FIFA/Getty Images

While Kostek and her boyfriend, four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, were also at the Michelob ULTRA party on Saturday, the couple walked the FIFA World Cup gold carpet prior to game time on Sunday, July 19. The SI Swimsuit legend has been involved in the tournament throughout its entirety, and a few weeks ago, presented the Michelob ULTRA Superior Player of the Match Award to England’s Jude Bellingham.

Olivia Ponton and Olivia Dunne

Olivia Ponton | Noam Galai/Getty Images

The pals attended yesterday’s game together, and Ponton, a two-time SI Swimsuit model, shared a cute reel of the two in the stands. Dunne, a 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model and former LSU gymnast, also posted a TikTok of their fun afternoon together.

Haley Baylee

Baylee’s Instagram story featured plenty of clips from the World Cup final yesterday, and the model and content creator posted a few YouTube shorts, as well. In one short, the former Swim Search co-winner shared her POV on the field for the Halftime Show with her subscribers.

Lindsey Vonn

Vonn, who has posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue on two occasions, was also in the stands for yesterday’s game. After cheering on Spain to victory, the professional Alpine skier shared a reel of the post-game celebrations, which included a spread by celebrity chef José Andrés.

More SwimNews