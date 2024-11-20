Caitlin Clark Is Returning to the Golf Links for Another Pro-Am Amid Unrivaled League Speculation
For months now, fans of Caitlin Clark have been speculating about her plans for the off-season. Following the Indiana Fever’s loss in the WNBA playoffs, their new star point guard shared that her ambitions for the remainder of the year lay on the golf course. She jokingly stated that she had plans to become a professional golfer.
Though she isn’t seriously considering a career switch, the line wasn’t a complete joke. After all, since her rookie season ended, Clark has started spending a lot more of her free time on the links. Between lessons from former LPGA professional Martha Foyer-Faulconer and an appearance at the pro-am at The Annika—an LPGA event named after the legendary Annika Sorenstam—the 22-year-old has certainly been following through on her post-season plans.
Today, the star basketball player is returning to the links for yet another pro-am. This time around, she will be participating in a PGA event—the 2024 RSM Classic’s Pro-Am. She is set to play the back nine holes at Sea Island’s Plantation Course alongside PGA golfer Zach Johnson and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.
The surprise appearance at her second pro-am in two weeks comes amid fresh speculation about her participation in the Unrivaled Basketball League. Last night, the official Unrivaled Basketball account on X, formerly Twitter, shared a message that fans believe indicates Clark will be joining the off-season three-on-three league.
In the post, the admin stressed that “this is not just another roster announcement,” but “the moment that sets the foundation for the inaugural season.” Between 11 a.m. and 11:22 a.m. today, the league is set to go live on YouTube for “Unrivaled’s Basketball Club Selection.”
While they didn’t offer many more details about the contents of the video or the announcement, fans in the comments believe that the choice of a 22-minute time period was no mistake. Clark played in the jersey number 22 since her days at Iowa and continues to sport the number as a member of the Fever. With two spots remaining in the now 36-member league, fans believe that the Fever star’s participation might be among the announcements in today’s YouTube video.
With league play set to kick off in January, only a few weeks remain to nail down participation and team rosters. It remains to be seen whether Clark will ditch her off-season passion (golf) for another few weeks on the basketball court.