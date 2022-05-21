Skip to main content
Camille Kostek Has the Ultimate Dance Partner in Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski

The SI Swimsuit model and NFL tight-end showed off their moves at night two of the launch celebrations in Florida.

Camille Kostek may be the host of NBC’s Dancing with Myself, but it looks like the 30-year-old has a dance partner in boyfriend Rob Gronkowski. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who returned for her fifth issue, along with her NFL tight-end cutie showed off their moves for the glam cam at the SI Swimsuit launch party that took place Friday night in Hollywood, Fla. The couple, who have been together for seven years, had so much fun in front of the camera that they didn’t just stop at one turn.

And we have to admit they looked so good doing it! For the second night of the launch celebrations, Kostek went with a white sleeveless dress with beaded fringe and white knee-high boots. Her beau kept it more causal in jeans and a striped t-shirt. Friday’s look is a bit different from her NYC outfit for the first event. At the new Hard Rock Hotel in Times Square, the former cheerleader, who hosted the SI red carpet, helped customize her blue dress with Usama Ishtay. Instead of the mermaid, wet-look for her hair, she opted for a wavy, half-up do for night two.

The weekend-long festivities have taken over the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel for nonstop fun. Tanaye White, in a custom pink mini dress by Kristen Andron, stopped by the glam cam as did Katie Austin. For her moment, the SI rookie showed off her lean lines in a yellow corseted satin crop top and high-waisted skirt with a slit. Others who traveled to the Sunshine State include 10-time SI Swim model Kate Bock, Georgina Burke, Hunter McGrady, Kamie Crawford, Kelly Hughes and more. 

