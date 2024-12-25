Camille Kostek Was Radiant in Fishnet Two-Piece, Sequins for Portugal Photo Shoot
When it comes to Camille Kostek, we can always count on her to serve gorgeous looks and poses while modeling her latest ‘fits. The 32-year-old Connecticut native made her debut with the brand in 2018 after co-winning the inaugural Swim Search and landed the cover just a year later. Photographed by Josie Clough in Kangaroo Island, Australia, we’re still obsessing over her incredible cover moment which catapulted the Free Guy actress to fame. Fast forward to 2024, and she officially became a brand legend when posing alongside 26 other iconic models in celebration of the 60th anniversary.
Kostek has been featured in SI Swimsuit for a total of seven consecutive years, and somehow, she keeps on getting better. Also for this year’s issue, she traveled to the gorgeous country of Portugal where she was photographed by Ben Watts. The stunning spread, which saw her modeling in the colorful city streets of Porto, is truly unforgettable. One look in particular is one we can’t stop thinking about, and as we reflect on 2024 in the final days of the year, we’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight it.
Rocking a black and tan fishnet-style string thong two-piece from I.AM.GIA. and a black sarong featuring black sequins from Andi Bagus, Kostek was a sun-kissed dream. Completing her look with a simple yet stunning glam look, hoop earrings and her signature long blonde waves, she was the picture of beauty in the shots below. And while the swimsuit might not be available to purchase any longer, the sarong—and a similar style—are currently available on the Andi Bagus website, only in size XL, in multiple colors. Not your size? The brand also sells a one-size sarong with tiny sequins.
As submissions for SI Swimsuit’s new round of Swim Search are currently open, Kostek was sure to share a bit of advice for aspiring models looking to be featured in the legendary magazine. “I never let fear or doubt get in the way,” she told us. “So I think that would be big advice to give to the girls that are going to apply this year and in future years to come is just think about yourself. Be in competition with yourself. Don’t compare yourself to any other submissions. Don’t compare yourself to any past submissions. Be inspired and be motivated by them, but lean into what makes you you and what makes you unique, and forget about the ‘nos,’ forget about all of it and just get excited.”
Online submissions for SI Swimsuit’s Swim Search opened on Dec. 13 and will close on March 31, 2025. Learn more about our annual casting call here.