The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend The Event hosted by the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation. Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski are everyone’s favorite cheerleader and tight end couple. They both worked for the New England Patriots in 2013 and ’14 and had to keep their relationship a secret the whole time. Gronkowski won three Super Bowls during his time with the team from 2010-18.

The SI Swimsuit model—who was discovered through Swim Search in 2018 and named the winner that year, securing her spot as a 2019 rookie—recently shared details about how Gronk first asked her out.

“We were at a charity event in 2013 in November, and he put his number on a cheerleader poster I was signing that day,” the 30-year-old explained during Miami Swim Week 2022. “We were at Goodwill putting turkey baskets together for the less fortunate. I was doing the appearance for the cheerleaders. He was there for the football players.”

But Gronk wasn’t the only mastermind behind the plan. He got some help from a teammate.

“Jermaine Wiggins, an alumni player brought this poster over and said, ‘Just take this; Rob has his number on there,’” Kostek continued. “I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s kind of crazy. I’m never gonna call him or else I’ll get fired from the team.’ But then I called him, and I had to keep it a secret for like, two years. Fun fact.”

In a recent nine-year anniversary post, Kostek gushed that breaking the rules was totally worth it.

The two have been going strong ever since, celebrating milestones, going on vacation, attending red carpets and dressing up for Halloween together.

They also share an adorable French bulldog, Ralph.

Gronk posted a sweet message for Kostek’s birthday in February, as he does every year.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful incredible funny smart amazing girl Camille Veronica,” the 33-year-old wrote. “❤️ you baby!!!”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!