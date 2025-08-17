Camille Kostek’s Edgy Studded Swimsuit Nailed the Rockstar Glam Trend
When it comes to summertime swimwear, we usually go for bright colors, bold designs and flirty cut-outs. But one underrated aesthetic that you might not think about for bikinis is an edgy glam. It might not pair well with the pool or the beach, but if you’re headed to a snowy location with access to a hot tub, this is the absolute ideal look. Allow Camille Kostek to prove it to you.
The SI Swimsuit Legend, who co-won the inaugural open casting call and has posed for the brand a total of seven years since, traveled to Switzerland for the 2025 issue, where she channeled snow bunny vibes in the cold temperatures. Preparing for poses in a bikini in this weather was an undeniably impressive feat, but Kostek made it look easy.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
This ensemble in particular, seen above and below, has us ready to grab our dark eyeliner and shadow because Kostek looks so darn great. In one of the multiple Norma Kamali bikinis she modeled in the snowy climate earlier this year, the Connecticut native went for an all-dark look with the Stud All Over Criss Cross Bikini Bra and Bottom ($800). The black and silver two-piece is no longer available on the website, but the black and gold option is just as fabulous.
Both pieces include stud detailing all over, truly elevating a staple black string bikini to a unique piece that’ll cause double takes. The two-piece features criss-cross ties across the stomach area, giving this an even cooler edge that’s also so flattering.
Kostek accessorized this rockstar glam bikini with a black furry hat, also from Norma Kamali, that kept her cozy against the snowy landscape. Combining a soft, feminine winter wonderland aesthetic with a glam punk twist works almost surprisingly well.
Keeping her feet protected from the snow, Kostek also threw on a pair of tall black boots from INUIKII and a black winter coat from Et Ochs to complete the look.
Just this month, Byrdie called attention to the overlooked swimwear trend that’s not being talked about enough, and that’s studded bikinis. Though it might not be as popular as polka dots or animal print this summer—honestly, what could be?—the studded bikini has made multiple appearances in Instagram posts from celebrities like Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner.
Whether you’re looking for a full-on rockstar glam swimwear look like Kostek pulled off in Switzerland, or perhaps simply a bold two-piece no one else will be wearing, studs add a whole new layer to your outfit.
Edgy glam might not be the first aesthetic you go for when it comes to your bikini purchases, but we’re here to inform you that it absolutely works. As summer comes to an end and you look towards cold-weather trips—somewhere with an indoor pool, maybe?—add these SI Swimsuit photos of Kostek to your mood board.