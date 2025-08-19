Camille Kostek Lounges Lakeside in Floral Suit From Her Own Line
Camille Kostek is living her Italian summer dreams. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend took to Instagram yesterday to share a stunning photo of herself lounging on a boat, backdropped by crystal-clear skies, sparkling blue waters and picturesque mountain views.
The 33-year-old model posed effortlessly on a plush white couch, flaunting her hourglass curves, sun-kissed freckles and signature bombshell blonde waves.
“What’s your ideal morning ? Me : this 🇮🇹,” she captioned the carousel showing off the impeccable Euro summer vibes.
Of course, the real standout was her swimwear: a romantic floral bikini from her own La Porte x Camille Kostek collection, which launched earlier this summer. Kostek wore the Kendall Triangle Bikini Top in Toile ($88), a dainty and adjustable style featuring triangle cups, pearl aglet detailing and an exclusive print. She paired it with the matching Jules Scrunch Bottom ($88), a cheeky tie-side silhouette with the same feminine motif.
The TV host added a breezy white chiffon tie-front top and loose linen pants as cover-ups, finishing the look with a simple ivory headband that tied it all together. It was utter coastal chic perfection. Her glam was glowy and rosy, featuring a minimal, dewy base, feathered brows, wipsy lashes, pink blush and glossy mauve lips.
Kostek, who has been designing swimwear for three seasons now, says this latest collection is all about easy elegance. “I want you to feel like your best self and know that every body is a bikini body,” the TV host told the magazine during an exclusive interview during 2025 Swim Week in Miami. “I’m confident you’ll find something in my collection that you’ll love. I just want you to feel good. I want you to feel like the swimsuit is a second skin.
It’s a message she’s been championing since first joining the SI Swimsuit franchise in 2018. That year, she co-won the brand’s inaugural open casting call and made her rookie debut in Belize. Just one year later, she landed her first cover after a memorable photo shoot in Australia with photographer Josie Clough. In 2024, the Connecticut native was named an official SI Swimsuit “legend,” solidifying her place in the brand’s legacy of empowerment and body confidence. This year, she posed for Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Now eight features deep, Kostek continues to inspire fans with every new launch and look. And for those looking to match her vibe this summer—La Porte’s latest edit even includes matching boy shorts so you can coordinate with your boo (just like she does with longtime partner and retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski).
Shop the more at laporteswim.com.