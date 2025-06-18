Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski Channel ‘90s Vibes for Alluring Swimwear Campaign
In addition to being a completely swoonworthy couple, there’s no denying Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski look great in swimwear. The SI Swimsuit Legend, who won the inaugural open casting call and ended up on the cover in her rookie year, has been dating the former NFL tight end for over a decade. The pair met while Gronkowski played for the New England Patriots and Kostek served as one of the team’s cheerleaders.
Though they ended up breaking the whole “players and cheerleaders can’t date” rule, their small act of rebellion clearly paid off. They are constantly supporting one another in their career endeavors, and sometimes they even get to work together. Case in point: Gronkowski got involved in Kostek’s latest exciting opportunity, where she collaborated with La Porte Swim for her own collection.
The La Porte Swim x Camille Kostek collection went live last week, timed to a New York City pop-up, featuring a variety of different colors and styles. Leaning into bright hues such as reds and blues that are perfect for summertime, the collection also offers neutrals for everyday wear. The Connecticut native is particularly excited about a Baywatch-inspired one-piece, which, as she told SI Swimsuit, is her GOAT swimsuit style.
Announcing the particular swimsuit, appropriately titled the Parker One-Piece ($158) after Pamela Anderson’s iconic Baywatch character CJ Parker, Kostek took to Instagram this week to share snapshots of her modeling the suit—with some eye candy on her arm. That’s right: Gronkowski modeled alongside Kostek, wearing white swim trunks by the pool.
Shot on a 1990s camcorder by Gracie Mae Bellissimo, Kostek, 33, and Gronkowski, 36, delivered major couple goals as they channeled a vintage aesthetic that has very much come back into trend.
“Our shiny red material and ice blue trim makes this my all time favorite piece from the collection… (ok i said it),” Kostek admitted in her caption shared with her 1 million followers.
Last week, Kostek shared a video of her modeling other gorgeous pieces from the collection alongside Gronkowski, with their sweet dog Ralphie also making an appearance.
“Dang, I am a swim suit model now! @sportsillustrated couldn’t handle this package! Hillary wishes she could get her hands on this man!! Hehehehe,” Gronkowski hilariously commented on the post above, referencing SI Swimsuit general manager Hillary Drezner.
“@hillarydrezner_siswim @gronk I think it’s time,” joked SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day in response.
“I just feel like we really complement one another,” Kostek told us at SI Swimsuit’s Social Club pop-up when asked about Gronkowski. “We let each other be. He has his life, I have my life, and when we come together—I always say, it’s so fun to do life together, because it’s so fun to be on the road together, when he gets to do things with my family and I and his, or things in the workspace. Whether it’s celebrating an athlete of his, or being out at a sporting event, or him coming on a shoot with me, we just get to watch each other live our lives and enjoy it, and whenever we can come together and do things, then it happens.”
Shop Kostek’s full collection for La Porte Swim—which marks her third collaboration with the brand—here.