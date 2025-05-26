Camille Kostek Reveals the Heartwarming Reasons She and Rob Gronkowski Are Still Going Strong
No matter the venture, Camille Kostek and Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski always have each other’s backs. The SI Swimsuit Legend and former New England Patriots cheerleader, 33, and the retired NFL tight end, 36, have been together for over 10 years after meeting at a charity event in 2013. At the time, Gronkowski was playing for the Patriots—and dating amongst players and cheerleaders was against the rules.
Fast forward to 2025, and the pair is still going strong, becoming one of the most beloved couples in sports with their sweet and humorous moments together. (Plus, they just look so great on a red carpet side by side!). For the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue launch party in Manhattan, N.Y. earlier this month, the Fox Sports analyst joined Kostek, who returned to the fold this year for a stunning shoot in Switzerland, posing for the cameras ahead of the event together.
Later that week, Kostek attended SI Swimsuit’s Social Club, a two-day pop-up in SoHo in celebration of the 2025 magazine. We got the chance to catch up with the Connecticut native, who joined the franchise by winning the inaugural open casting call in 2018, asking her how she and Gronkowski work so well.
“I just feel like we really complement one another,” Kostek dished. “We let each other be. He has his life, I have my life, and when we come together—I always say, it’s so fun to do life together, because it’s so fun to be on the road together, when he gets to do things with my family and I and his, or things in the workspace. Whether it’s celebrating an athlete of his, or being out at a sporting event, or him coming on a shoot with me, we just get to watch each other live our lives and enjoy it, and whenever we can come together and do things, then it happens.”
“We’re just very at peace with one another. I don’t know how else to say it. We just make good partners. We’re best friends, too,” Kostek sweetly added.
Over the years, Kostek and Gronkowski have been there for each other through their busy careers—including big changes—have walked countless red carpets together and adopted a dog name Ralphie together.
“There is that rule where [you] cannot date the players. I broke that one, but I kept it a secret for a little while. It was worth it in the end,” Kostek explained to Fox News last year of her relationship with Gronkowski. Without a doubt, it was a rebellious moment worth going after for the pair.
Since her first photo shoot with SI Swimsuit in 2018 in Belize, Kostek has appeared in every annual magazine since then, most recently with her snow angel feature from Switzerland for the 2025 issue. In 2019, she landed on the cover for her rookie year with a gorgeous shoot in Australia, and in 2024, she was initiated into the class of SI Swimsuit Legends in honor of the magazine’s 60th anniversary.