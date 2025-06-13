Camille Kostek Wants You to Feel Like Your Best Self in Her New La Porte Swim Collection
Camille Kostek is diving back into design, and this drop might be her best one yet.
The SI Swimsuit stalwart’s newest collection with La Porte Swim launches today, Friday, June 13, both online and in a special pop-up in New York City. It marks the final release in their three-part collaboration that has been in the works for almost two years.
With eight consecutive SI Swimsuit photo shoots under her belt—including a 2019 cover and official “Legend” status in 2024—Kostek knows exactly how to make women feel confident, sexy and supported in a swimsuit. This collection, which was “inspired by the stillness of summer and the quiet luxury of doing absolutely nothing,” is no exception.
Known for her message of confidence, joy and body positivity, the TV host and designer continues to redefine what it means to feel powerful and at ease in your own skin.
“I want you to feel like your best self and know that every body is a bikini body,” Kostek tells SI Swimsuit during Swim Week. “The time is now. Don’t wait. Don’t say, ‘I’ll be happy when this fits me like this.’ No. We have something for everyone. It’ll hug you in all the right places, and I’m confident you’ll find something in my collection that you’ll love.”
The collection features timeless, versatile silhouettes in bold, memorable shades, including her favorites: ice blue and fiery red. One standout is the Parker One-Piece ($158)—a cheeky high-hip design inspired by Baywatch icon C.J. Parker.
“I’ve already styled it with a pair of low-rise boyfriend jeans. You could throw a little cardigan over it. You can wear it out as a bodysuit. It has enough support,” she says of the versatile hero piece. “You can put that suit in sports mode and go diving in it, or you can have a cheeky moment on the beach and just feel sexy in it.”
The Connecticut native adds that she is drawn to simplistic, bold and memorable looks that never go out of style, and she’s proud to have captured that duality in this collection.
But the impact goes far beyond aesthetics. What matters most to the model is how her designs make people feel. She knows that finding swimwear you are confident and comfortable in can be “tricky”—and that’s exactly why she’s in the swimwear space, both as a model and as a designer: to make a difference.
The most rewarding part, she notes, is hearing from women at all stages of life who’ve found renewed confidence through her pieces.
“I actually have chills thinking about it because it makes me so happy,” she says. “I just want you to feel good. I want you to feel like the swimsuit is a second skin.”
To celebrate launch day, La Porte is hosting an NYC pop-up all weekend long at 21 Spring St. in SoHo from June 13 through June 15.
Shoppers can browse the full line in person, meet Kostek herself and enjoy extras like complimentary bagels from Pop Up Bagels and lemonade from The Elk. The first 20 guests on Friday received VIP gift bags stocked with goodies from Summer Fridays, Arrae and Vacation Inc.
The La Porte X Camille Kostek collection is available to shop online at laporteswim.com and at select retailers including Revolve, FWRD and Anthropologie.