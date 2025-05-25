See the Timeless Swimsuit Style Camille Kostek Says Will Always Be Her GOAT
Here at SI Swimsuit, we keep our finger on the pulse of current swimsuit trends, classic items that never go out of style and emerging aesthetics that are about to fill your for you page. When you’re an SI Swimsuit model like Camille Kostek, who has posed for nine total photo shoots with the brand over eight consecutive years, everything looks good on you. But that doesn’t mean the 33-year-old doesn’t have her favorite styles.
While catching up with Kostek during the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue launch week, she was quick to reveal what her GOAT swimsuit looks like. “I call it the Pam Anderson high-hip one-piece,” she shared at the Social Club pop-up in New York. “Like, I love a, specifically, red one-piece. I also love it in a black. But red, to me, is classic. I love a high-hip, not trapped, a little cheeky back [and] thin strap.”
“You just can never go wrong with a red one-piece, high-hip,” Kostek added. “Classic. Never goes out of style.”
Pamela Anderson is one of Kostek’s fashion and beauty inspirations, and you can see the classic ‘80s and ‘90s aesthetic throughout the SI Swimsuit Legend’s ensembles. Also taking inspiration from other beloved blonde bombshells such as Farrah Fawcett, the Connecticut native knows how to accentuate her natural beauty.
While she hasn’t had her Baywatch moment quite yet with SI Swimsuit, she has rocked a variation of her GOAT style through the years. Take a look at some of our favorite moments:
In the 2020 issue, Kostek went with one of her favorite swimsuit looks—a black high-hip one-piece. This piece from INDAH features a flattering full-cup top and cheeky bottoms. It’s not red, but the former New England Patriots cheerleader still looked like a knockout in the Dominican Republic, captured by photographer Kate Powers.
In 2024, the same year Kostek was initiated into the class of SI Swimsuit Legends in celebration of the 60th anniversary, the model stunned in this textured red one-piece from Hunza G featuring a fashionable belt detail. Though it doesn’t seem to have as high of a hip as Kostek loves, the color and overall look are undeniably gorgeous on her. For this shoot, she posed in Portugal for photographer Ben Watts.
And for her cover shoot with SI Swimsuit in 2019, Kostek was positively radiant in this maroon one-piece with a high-hip. No, it’s not the classic bright red we’d see in Baywatch, but it’s still incredibly flattering on the brand legend. With her name displayed on the front, Kostek was a sight to behold on Kangaroo Island, Australia, photographed by Josie Clough.
While catching up with Kostek at the Social Club, she also teased that she has a Baywatch-inspired swimsuit in the works, which should be coming out in June.
See Kostek’s latest SI Swimsuit photo shoot for the 2025 magazine with her Switzerland gallery here.