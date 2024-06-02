Camille Kostek Rocks Miami Swim Week Runway in Chic Black One-Piece
Camille Kostek walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on Saturday, June 1, in a chic black one-piece expertly coordinated with a vibrant blue cover-up.
A member of the SI Swimsuit family since she co-won the brand’s Swim Search in 2018, the 32-year-old Connecticut native has returned to the fold every year since. Kostek went on to land the cover of the magazine as a rookie in ’19, following her dazzling photo shoot in Kangaroo Island, Australia.
This year, Kostek cemented her status as a brand icon, as she participated in a photo shoot alongside fellow icons in Hollywood, Fla., a celebration of the brand’s 60th anniversary issue, which was captured by photographer Yu Tsai. The model, television host and former NFL cheerleader also traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal, where she posed for visual artist Ben Watts. In addition to her modeling career, Kostek is also a jewelry and swimwear designer who has worked as an actress.
Shop Camille Kostek’s Miami Swim Week runway looks
Gooseberry Intimates So Chic One-Piece Black, $99 (gooseberryintimates.com) and Blue Cover-Up
View Camille Kostek’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
SI Swimsuit’s festivities for Miami Swim Week kicked off yesterday, when models and staff enjoyed an outdoor bungalow brunch followed by facials and beauty treatments. During the day, brand stars attended a poolside SI Swimsuit event, in which they donned their best one-pieces and bikinis to experience designer pop-ups, fun activations and more. Friday evening, models were treated to a VIP welcome dinner and after-party event.
Prior to this evening’s runway show, SI Swimsuit stars broke a sweat bright and early alongside four-time brand star Katie Austin, who led a workout with DOGPOUND. Following a private brunch and more beauty treatments, models ran through rehearsals for the runway show before being escorted into hair and makeup for glam time. Ahead of the catwalk, they walked the red carpet in their best outfits, where they chatted with cohosts Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford.
Miami Swim Week is an annual event that allows designers to showcase the hottest, trendiest styles in swimwear. In addition to the runway shows, attendees get a front-row seat to various industry events, access to VIP parties and more.