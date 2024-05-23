Camille Kostek’s Seventh Consecutive SI Swimsuit Feature Might Have Been Her Best Yet
Camille Kostek is back again, as 2024 brings her seventh consecutive feature in the SI Swimsuit Issue since she co-won the 2018 Swim Search, the brand’s first open casting call.
The 32-year-old’s time with SI Swimsuit has brought her everywhere from Kangaroo Island, Australia to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. This year, it took her across the Atlantic to Porto and the North, Portugal.
Kostek’s photo shoot, captured by photographer Ben Watts, took place in the beautiful city of Porto itself. The resulting styling for the feature, curated by the SI Swimsuit team, was inspired by the city itself, vintage J.Crew ads, the visuals in The Talented Mr. Ripley and a variety of current runway trends. Kostek’s swimwear was, accordingly, chic. She wore deep blue, green and yellow swimsuits, paired with vintage-inspired jackets and Hunter boots in various shades.
And a seventh year with the brand called for a double feature, too. Not only did she travel to Portugal for a stunning swimwear photo shoot, but she also took to Hollywood, Fla., for the 60th anniversary legends photo shoot and an accompanying group cover feature. Kostek posed in a beautiful pale pink ruched dress from designer label Rhea Costa for the occasion.
While those photos are absolutely worth a look, too, right now we’re focusing on her fantastic swimwear feature. Here are a few of our favorites from her walk around the beautiful city of Porto.