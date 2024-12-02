Camille Kostek Shares the Scorching SI Swimsuit Photo That Took Her by Surprise: ‘One of My Favorites’
Camille Kostek, co-winner of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s inaugural Swim Search, is one of the leading ladies of the brand’s modern era. After making her brand debut in 2018, the Connecticut native went on to land the cover of the following year's magazine and has now posed for Swimsuit a total of eight times. Most recently, she was featured in the 2024 issue with two shoots—one being our 60th anniversary “Legends” cover story, photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., and the other a shoot in Portugal where she was photographed by Ben Watts.
As the year begins winding down, Kostek is taking some time to reflect on 2024 so far—something we at SI Swimsuit are doing as well. On Dec. 1, the 32-year-old former New England Patriots cheerleader shared a photo from her Portugal photo shoot earlier this year in which she posed in a unique blue patterned thong one-piece from Norma Kamali, and in her caption shared how the photo came to be. For her first photo shoot in the dark at night, Kostek couldn’t have imagined how gorgeous the photo below would’ve turned out, but it ended up being “THE shot.”
Camille Kostek remembers capturing her stunning SI Swimsuit centerfold photo
“It was so dark that I couldn’t quite find where @wattsupphoto lens was to make direct eye contact with but @mj_day knew the moment we got THE shot and called a wrap 🎬 This shot ended up landing a spot as a centerfold in the 2024 issue and is now one of my favorites because it’s so unique from all my sunlit photos on beaches around the world 🗺,” Kostek wrote to her 1 million Instagram followers. “The dark rainy Portugal shoot is one for the books … or should I say magazine 😉💙.”
Unsurprisingly, Kostek’s throwback photo generated over 100 comments from friends and fans showing the incredible shot some love.
“This is out of control stunning. 🔥🔥🔥 one of my favorite photos ever!!!” a fan wrote.
“😍,” two-time SI Swimsuit model and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne commented.
“I love your story telling behind photos ❤️❤️❤️,” four-time SI Swimsuit model and fitness trainer Katie Austin added.
“Sorry let me wipe my jaw off the floor HELLO 😍🔥,” makeup artist Samantha Jaene Vaughn wrote.
The official SI Swimsuit Instagram account also couldn’t help but comment, responding to the photo with: “One of our faves! 💙.”
In the name of reminiscing, let’s look back at some of our other favorites from Kostek’s shoot in Portugal where she looked absolutely radiant.