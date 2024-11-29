Berkleigh Wright and the Incredible Rookies Who Redefined SI Swimsuit This Year, In Photos
We’ve officially made it to the holiday season, meaning as families across the globe prepare for the upcoming festivities, others are also taking time to reflect on the year so far. For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, 2024 has been a milestone year as the brand celebrated its 60th anniversary. This May, we released a new issue of the iconic magazine, which featured a slew of returning beloved models for our Legends photo shoot along with impressive rookies we are so excited to have welcomed to the fold.
Each year, as we invite some of the biggest names in the modeling world back to grace our pages, we also make sure to save space for up-and-comers who are ready to make their franchise debut. We call these wonderful ladies our “rookies,” and this year, we were lucky enough to feature an incredible group. We even crowned seven co-winners of our annual Swim Search. Maybe it’s because Thanksgiving just passed that we’re feeling extra sentimental, but as we look back at 2024 so far, we’d be remiss not to highlight these 15 newcomers.
As we reflect on the year, we also look ahead to our new class of models who no doubt will continue to shape the magazine. From athletes and aspiring models to brand founders and actresses, let’s celebrate our 15 rookies of 2024 again.
Achieng Agutu
Social media personality and model Achieng Agutu made her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 when posing for photographer Yu Tsai in Mexico. The 28-year-old, who just celebrated her birthday earlier this month, was discovered through our 2023 Swim Search, where she was awarded the title of co-winner. Originally from Kenya, Agutu is an advocate for self-love in women, also known as the “Confidence Queen.”
Alexa Massari
One of the athletes who joined SI Swimsuit this year as a rookie is Alexa Massari, a Division I diver at the University of Houston who also has aspirations to continue pursuing modeling as a career. The Big 12 athlete posed alongside fellow athletes and rookies Jas Williams and Jillian Hayes along with solo shots when photographed by Derek Bettela in Belize.
Berkleigh Wright
Former Denver Broncos cheerleader Berkleigh Wright entered the fold earlier this year when making her SI Swimsuit debut. The 30-year-old, who recently moved from Colorado to California, was discovered through Swim Search last year and was named co-winner. Her debut photo shoot took place in Belize when photographed by Derek Kettela. Along with her modeling career, Wright hosts a book vlog on social media appropriately titled Bookin’ It With Berk.
Brittany Mahomes
Former professional soccer player and wife to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes made a splash when making her brand debut this year. The mom of two—who is currently expecting baby no. 3—posed for photographer Derek Kettela in Belize. In addition to her full-time job as a mom and WAG, Mahomes, 29, is also a certified personal trainer and a co-owner of the NWSL team the Kansas City Current.
Brittney Nicole
Model and U.S. Navy veteran Brittney Nicole graced the pages of the 2024 issue when photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. The brand discovered her through our 2023 Swim Search, where she ended up as a co-winner, and since making the career move to model full-time, she’s been very successful, walking the runway for New York Fashion Week and posing for various brand campaigns.
Jas Williams
Our next athlete featured in this year's magazine is Jas Williams, a University of Oregon graduate and former Division I softball player. The mom of one—who is now expecting baby no. 2—is also an internet personality, finding popularity on TikTok while in school. The influencer, who continues to share regular updates from her pregnancy with fans on social media, made her SI Swimsuit debut after being photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize, also posing alongside fellow athletes Alexa Massari and Jillian Hayes.
Jena Sims
Actress-model Jena Sims entered the SI Swimsuit fold this year when posing for Yu Tsai in Mexico. The 35-year-old, who participated in pageantry as a teen, is another Swim Search co-winner for 2024. She is married to professional golfer Brooks Koepka with whom she shares one child—and she celebrated her pregnancy in a big way when walking the SI Swimsuit Show at Miami Swim Week while seven months pregnant, an iconic moment for the brand. As the founder and president of HBBQs (Has Been Beauty Queens) Inc., Sims hosts the Pageant of Hope for children who face challenges in life, including mental and physical disabilities and other disadvantages.
Jillian Hayes
Another incredible athlete to make her SI Swimsuit debut in 2024 is Jillian Hayes, Cincinnati Bearcats forward at the University of Cincinnati. The basketball player decided to return for her fifth and final year with the team where she remains a star player. As a rookie for the brand, she traveled to Belize to be photographed by Derk Kettela, where she also posed for group shots with fellow athletes Alexa Massari and Jas Williams.
Lauren Wasser
Model-actress Lauren Wasser has been in the industry for a long time but hadn’t graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit until this year. Her debut was an incredibly powerful one, taking place about 12 years after nearly losing her life due to toxic shock syndrome. Wasser, now 36, had to have both of her legs amputated and in the years since has used her platform to advocate for women’s rights. She traveled to Belize for the 2024 issue where she posed for photographer Derek Kettela. Wasser has appeared on the cover of magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar UK, Vogue Korea and Glamour Germany.
Lori Harvey
Model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey was a very welcome addition to the SI Swimsuit magazine this year where she served as a rookie. The SKN by LH founder, who happens to be the daughter of Marjorie and Steve Harvey, modeled in the warm weather of Mexico for photographer Yu Tsai’s lens. The 27-year-old Atlanta native is a former competitive equestrian and began her career in modeling in 2015, appearing in campaigns for brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Burberry. Most recently, she broke out into acting, appearing in the Peacock miniseries Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.
Nina Cash
Pursuing modeling after retirement as her “encore career,” Nina Cash is a former university dean who uses her platform to advocate for women who are getting older. With her motto being “slay the gray”—a reference to keeping her natural gray hair—the 58-year-old knows the importance of both beauty and brains and is an inspiration to many. Cash was discovered by SI Swimsuit during the 2023 Swim Search and is a co-winner, traveling to Portugal for a stunning photo shoot with Ben Watts.
Olivia Dunne
Though LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2023 when being photographed by Ben Watts on the beautiful beaches of Puerto Rico, the internet personality joined the brand as an athlete in her first year and returned in 2024 as a rookie. For her second year, she jetted off to Portugal to pose for Watts’ lens again. The 22-year-old, who celebrated her birthday in October, returned to the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team this fall for her fifth and final year. She is currently the highest-paid female college athlete.
Penny Lane
Our next rookie on the list is England native Penny Lane, who graced the SI Swimsuit pages this year after traveling to Portugal to pose for photographer Ben Watts. The model and certified holistic health coach is an advocate for mental health awareness, having faced the pressure of unfair beauty standards at a young age. The 29-year-old shared that she manifested joining the brand when she was a teenager, making her debut all the more special. In addition to modeling, Lane is an actress, appearing in 2017’s Justice League.
Sharina Gutierrez
Model and Mama Mantra founder Sharina Gutierrez joined the brand as a rookie this year, posing for photographer Ben Watts in Portugal. The 34-year-old mom of two began modeling at a young age after being discovered at the age of 12. As for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, we discovered her through the 2023 Swim Search, where she was crowned a co-winner. The achievement was something Gutierrez also manifested, explaining that she incorporated the brand into her mantras.
Xandra Pohl
Last but certainly not least is Xandra Pohl, our 15th wonderful rookie of 2024. The social media personality and DJ was a no-brainer to welcome to the brand after she performed a set and made a surprise appearance walking in the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week last year. The 22-year-old “Body Say” artist traveled to Belize to be photographed by Derek Kettela for the May issue, proving her talents go far beyond just music.