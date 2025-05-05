6 Captivating Rose Bertram SI Swimsuit Moments That Redefine Beachside Glamour
Rose Bertram completely took our breath away with her first-ever appearance on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2015. The Belgium native, who was signed by an agency as a teenager and has been working ever since, moved to the United States when she turned 18. Just a few years later, she landed her rookie shoot and in total posed for three consecutive years with the magazine. As we approach beach season, we’re looking back at Bertram’s incredible beachside photo shoots, starting with her incredible body paint debut feature on St. John.
For her debut feature, Bertram traveled to St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands to pose for Yu Tsai’s lens. She was the picture of tropical allure, delivering expert poses and her signature charm. It’s no wonder she found immediate success when relocating to the United States.
“In Belgium, they always told me I was too short because I’m only 5’7,” Bertram told Into The Gloss in 2015, “but then, when I turned 18, I came to the States and signed with Marilyn and now everything is going well! I’m doing big things, I’m really excited.”
Running it back after her rookie year, Bertram returned to the fold in 2016 and reunited with Tsai for another truly stunning photo shoot on the islands of Tahiti. Wearing bright colors and fun patterns, she was a beachside vision and proved she looks great in any hue and any style.
“It’s really a dream come true to be able to shoot here,” Bertram said while on location in Tahiti.
Posing on the shore and in the water, Bertram was completely mesmerizing in feminine swimwear and sweet accessories, like this simple yet lovely white flower in her hair.
Bertram dazzled in her 2016 shoot, letting the gorgeous clear waters radiate against her toned figure. Femininity was definitely one of her prime aesthetics as she posed on the islands. Her gorgeous eyes were front and center, as was her voluminous, enviable curly hair.
“This year, for me, was more, like, a goddess look,” Bertram added while on location. “Sometimes it’s hard to work with such big hair, and especially when it’s wild and there’s a lot of wind, but I kind of get to manage it, so I feel like I can work it.”
For her third feature with SI Swimsuit, Bertram was a total vision on the beach in Curaçao. Island vibes are felt throughout her fabulous gallery, seeing the now-mom of two posing in bright colors, bold patterns and overall daring looks. She worked with Ben Watts on her most recent shoot with the magazine.
“It’s not like you feel like you’re working, she shared while on set in 2017. “It’s just like you putting a bathing suit on and standing in front of the camera and just doing whatever you can to make a good picture. And that’s just it.”
“I feel like every year is getting better and better,” Bertram added in Curaçao. “I enjoy watching the changes and the process, and hopefully I can do many more years.”
Bertram’s 2017 feature marked her last appearance in SI Swimsuit—for now—but we’re still so obsessed with her amazing three-year run. As we enter swimsuit season, allow these six gorgeous images to serve as inspiration for your future beach trips. We certainly will.
Since appearing on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Bertram has landed the cover of notable magazines such as Vogue Netherlands, Marie Claire Espańa, Elle België and Elle Romania.