6 Captivating Rose Bertram SI Swimsuit Moments That Redefine Beachside Glamour

The three-time SI Swimsuit model served major beach inspo throughout every shoot.

Natalie Zamora

Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Rose Bertram completely took our breath away with her first-ever appearance on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2015. The Belgium native, who was signed by an agency as a teenager and has been working ever since, moved to the United States when she turned 18. Just a few years later, she landed her rookie shoot and in total posed for three consecutive years with the magazine. As we approach beach season, we’re looking back at Bertram’s incredible beachside photo shoots, starting with her incredible body paint debut feature on St. John.

Rose Bertram poses for her SI Swimsuit debut in 2015, a special body paint feature on St. John.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Yu Tsai on St. John, US Virgin Islands. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

For her debut feature, Bertram traveled to St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands to pose for Yu Tsai’s lens. She was the picture of tropical allure, delivering expert poses and her signature charm. It’s no wonder she found immediate success when relocating to the United States.

“In Belgium, they always told me I was too short because I’m only 5’7,” Bertram told Into The Gloss in 2015, “but then, when I turned 18, I came to the States and signed with Marilyn and now everything is going well! I’m doing big things, I’m really excited.”

Rose Bertram poses in a bright green patterned bikini for SI Swimsuit in Tahiti.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by CYNABABY SWIMWEAR. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Running it back after her rookie year, Bertram returned to the fold in 2016 and reunited with Tsai for another truly stunning photo shoot on the islands of Tahiti. Wearing bright colors and fun patterns, she was a beachside vision and proved she looks great in any hue and any style.

“It’s really a dream come true to be able to shoot here,” Bertram said while on location in Tahiti.

Rose Bertram poses in the waters of Tahiti in a light blue string bikini for SI Swimsuit.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Posing on the shore and in the water, Bertram was completely mesmerizing in feminine swimwear and sweet accessories, like this simple yet lovely white flower in her hair.

Rose Bertram poses in nothing but nude bikini bottoms and a body chain while posing for SI Swimsuit on the islands of Tahiti.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by INDAH. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Bertram dazzled in her 2016 shoot, letting the gorgeous clear waters radiate against her toned figure. Femininity was definitely one of her prime aesthetics as she posed on the islands. Her gorgeous eyes were front and center, as was her voluminous, enviable curly hair.

“This year, for me, was more, like, a goddess look,” Bertram added while on location. “Sometimes it’s hard to work with such big hair, and especially when it’s wild and there’s a lot of wind, but I kind of get to manage it, so I feel like I can work it.”

Rose Bertram poses in a brightly colored, cut-out swimsuit in Curacao.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

For her third feature with SI Swimsuit, Bertram was a total vision on the beach in Curaçao. Island vibes are felt throughout her fabulous gallery, seeing the now-mom of two posing in bright colors, bold patterns and overall daring looks. She worked with Ben Watts on her most recent shoot with the magazine.

“It’s not like you feel like you’re working, she shared while on set in 2017. “It’s just like you putting a bathing suit on and standing in front of the camera and just doing whatever you can to make a good picture. And that’s just it.”

Rose Bertram poses in nothing but a purple multi-colored bikini bottom in Curacao with SI Swimsuit.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“I feel like every year is getting better and better,” Bertram added in Curaçao. “I enjoy watching the changes and the process, and hopefully I can do many more years.”

Bertram’s 2017 feature marked her last appearance in SI Swimsuit—for now—but we’re still so obsessed with her amazing three-year run. As we enter swimsuit season, allow these six gorgeous images to serve as inspiration for your future beach trips. We certainly will.

Since appearing on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Bertram has landed the cover of notable magazines such as Vogue Netherlands, Marie Claire Espańa, Elle België and Elle Romania.

Natalie Zamora
NATALIE ZAMORA

Natalie Zamora is a leader in the digital media space who specializes in entertainment and lifestyle topics. After graduating from Rutgers University where she majored in English and minored in Cinema Studies, she currently works as the VP of Entertainment Content, FanSided/SI Swimsuit at Minute Media. In addition to SI Swimsuit, her work can also be found on sites such as Winter is Coming, Mental Floss, and more. With a deep passion for pop culture, Natalie has her finger on the pulse of trending topics and loves to keep up with her favorite celebrities.

