Celebrating Birthday Girl Achieng Agutu With 9 Gorgeous SI Swimsuit Photos Through the Years

Happy birthday to three-time SI Swimsuit star Achieng Agutu! The Kenyan-born model turns 30 today, Friday, Nov. 13. In honor of the model, TV host and influencer’s big day, we’re taking a look back at her journey in the fold thus far.

Agutu first joined the SI Swimsuit family when she participated in—and co-won—the brand’s 2023 Swim Search open casting call. Her rookie campaign took her to Mexico, where she was photographed by Yu Tsai. While on set, Agutu was styled in a number of flashy looks and dazzling jewelry, from animal print looks to textured suits with bold cut-outs.

The following year, Agutu returned to the SI Swimsuit Issue, this time traveling to Bermuda, where she posed for visual artist Ben Watts. Once again, she rocked playful animal print swimwear and colorful accessories. And most recently, Agutu was photographed for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue by Ruven Afanador in Botswana, where the styling on set embraced the model’s bold and playful personal sense of style.

No matter where in the world she’s striking a pose, there’s one thing that all of Agutu’s shoots have in common. The model, widely known as the “Confidence Queen,” is always poised and self-assured when she steps in front of the camera.

“I think it’s beautiful to see someone just live so vibrantly and vivaciously and happily in their skin and in themselves, so I think beauty is confidence,” Agutu has said. “Confidence is such an important part of someone’s being. I know it’s hard to get there, but I think that’s what’s so beautiful to me. Someone being confident is somebody living in their truth and being themselves and I think that’s just so fun because then we just don’t have one person. We have all these people who are living the way they want to live, whether it’s being quiet or loud or happy or whatever. It’s just everybody living differently and that’s the beauty in it.”

In addition to her work with SI Swimsuit, Agutu has posed for publications like Vogue and covers of outlets like Glamour South Africa and RETREAT Magazine. This year, she was named to the 2026 Social Media Forbes “30 Under 30” list, and Agutu continues to leave a little sparkle wherever she goes.

In honor of the model’s birthday and her vast résumé that just keeps on racking up additional accolades, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photographs of Agutu in the SI Swimsuit Issue over the years.

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by BFYNE. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Bydee. Cover up by La Paz. Boots by Ariat. Bracelet by Monies. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by White Fox. Necklace by Julietta. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Camila Coelho. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Suit by JMP The Label. Necklaces by Spicy Dan. Sunglasses by Le Specs. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andrea Iyamah. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. Earrings by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. Earrings by Casa Clara. Necklace provided by New York Vintage. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. Earrings by Monies provided by New York Vintage. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

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