Chanel Iman’s Classic White Two-Piece From SI Swimsuit Trip to Belize Is a Timeless Pick
One of the best parts about Chanel Iman’s 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot in Belize was the styling. Don’t get us wrong, the backdrop was stunning—and would have been absolutely idyllic all on its own. But the model’s bright white swimwear only served to enhance that natural, bright blue background.
That was the whole point. Rather than opting for bright patterns, the team went classic, adding dimension through unique textures and eye-catching accessories. At a time when bright patterns (think animal print and the like) are seeing a resurgence, the choice was a unique one—but simultaneously timeless.
That’s the beauty of white swimwear. It’s what we’ve been preaching all summer as we’ve clocked some of our favorite fashionable celebrities and models embracing bright whites for afternoons by the pools. Prints and patterns will go in and out of style, but white never will. Take Kate Love, for example. Her elegant, monochromatic style is enduring, and her subsequent choice of white swimwear for a late summer afternoon by the pool was classy.
Just as Iman’s SI Swimsuit swimwear. While each bright white swimsuit was just as stunning as the last, her simple banded set from Galamaar had to be one of our favorites.
Galamaar Lou Bandeau in Crema, $156 and High Kick Brief in Crema, $124 (galamaar.com)
The set featured a simple bandeau-style top with a contoured seam for a more flattering fit and a high-waisted bottom with moderate coverage in back. The addition of the ALT Swim cover-up made an already immaculate look just that much better.