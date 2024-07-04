Swimsuit

Chic Red and White Swimwear Styles for Your Fourth of July Outfits

Take some inspo from these 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue photographs from Belize.

SI Staff

Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by MEDINA Swimwear.
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by MEDINA Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

The long weekend is finally here. Across the U.S. temperatures are soaring while most are trying to keep cool and enjoy the long weekend with their families. Red, white and blue outfits will abound this weekend. Whether you’re planning a picnic, beach outing or relaxing in your backyard, SI Swimsuit is your go-to guide for maximizing your holiday experience.

Discover Katie Austin’s top recommendations for Fourth of July dishes and drinks, including her invigorating watermelon mint cocktail—a perfect refreshment for beating the heat. And before hitting the beach, explore our curated selection of essential beach gear to ensure you’re fully prepared for sun and surf.

In 2024, SI Swimsuit showcased captivating red and white fashion stories set in Belize, offering stylish inspiration to help you assemble your holiday wardrobe. Explore our favorite looks below to help elevate your Independence Day attire.

Xandra Pohl
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by MEDINA Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford
Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Yumi Nu
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Asta Resort. Scarf by Swimsuits for All Necklace by local artisan Bracelets by Amazon / Yumi Nu
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Nessy Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Sixtine
Sixtine was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by ANTONINIAS. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Top is vintage. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Wasser
Lauren Wasser was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Moeva Bangles by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Xandra Pohl
Xandra Pohl was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Elissa Poppy. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Galamaar. Coverup by ALT Swim. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Nina Agdal
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Dolce & Gabbana Top by Christopher Esber. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Published
SI Staff

SI STAFF

Home/SwimNews