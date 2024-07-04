Chic Red and White Swimwear Styles for Your Fourth of July Outfits
The long weekend is finally here. Across the U.S. temperatures are soaring while most are trying to keep cool and enjoy the long weekend with their families. Red, white and blue outfits will abound this weekend. Whether you’re planning a picnic, beach outing or relaxing in your backyard, SI Swimsuit is your go-to guide for maximizing your holiday experience.
Discover Katie Austin’s top recommendations for Fourth of July dishes and drinks, including her invigorating watermelon mint cocktail—a perfect refreshment for beating the heat. And before hitting the beach, explore our curated selection of essential beach gear to ensure you’re fully prepared for sun and surf.
In 2024, SI Swimsuit showcased captivating red and white fashion stories set in Belize, offering stylish inspiration to help you assemble your holiday wardrobe. Explore our favorite looks below to help elevate your Independence Day attire.