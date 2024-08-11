Chrissy Teigen’s Parody Audition for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Is a Must-See
Chrissy Teigen loves playing dress up with her 8-year-old daughter, Luna. And, now, even 19-month-old Esti is joining in on the fun. Like the rest of the world, the Teigen-Legend household is clearly obsessed with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders following the viral, eye-opening Netflix documentary, America’s Sweethearts. And, the 2024 SI Swimsuit cover girl’s favorite game right now is pretending she’s trying out for the team.
The 38-year-old donned the signature team uniform of mini white shorts, a cropped blue long sleeve top and white cowboy boots, of course, in a recent hilarious, satirical Instagram video that began with a “confessional,” just like the TV series.
“Hello, my name is Chrissy. I have been a DCC for the past four years,” she began. “This is my fifth year auditioning. Aside from this, I’m actually working as an archeologist just west of the Nile River. I actually solo discovered the last triceratops that was found. But this is, hands down, my priority.”
The camera then panned to “rookie” candidate Luna, who was preparing to audition. She stated that she thinks the “competition really isn’t that tough.” Teigen added that she believes her chances are good since she’s pretty “well liked” by the team and noted that there is a long, long line of cheerleaders in her family.
The mom-and-daughter duo then performed a dance, kicking their feet around and flailing pom poms in the air. Baby Esti, who donned a little white T-shirt and blue tutu, even moved and grooved to the music.
“I made Sebastian tiny pom poms. I really need a steady job,” Teigen captioned the hilarious, adorable video, referencing her children’s pet bearded dragon. “Being mean to Esti was soooo hard she was soooo cute and had a shirt on that said ‘cutest cowboys fan’ 🥹🥹🥹.”
“I am unwell 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Jena Sims commented.
“Luna is great!!!!! You too Chrissy ❤️🤣,” former DCC Judy Trammell, who stars in the documentary and is the current choreographer for the team, chimed.
“This is hysterical and i want more. Should we [be] concerned that you have your own DCC uniform?!” one fan asked.