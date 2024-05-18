Chrissy Teigen Shares Significance of Posing for Her SI Cover Feature at Home in Los Angeles
Chrissy Teigen’s journey with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit started more than a decade ago. Younger and earlier in her career, she embraced the opportunity that the brand presented her and hasn’t looked back since.
With the 60th anniversary issue, she’s celebrating her ninth year with the brand, and Teigen recognizes the significance of the relationship and the moments she’s shared with the magazine. It was SI Swimsuit, she said at the Hard Rock launch party in New York City on May 16, that “started” her. “They made me realize that I could be so much more than what I was, what I was doing, any dreams I had for myself,” she explained.
The 2024 issue included a double cover feature for the 38-year-old, who was photographed by Yu Tsai both in Hollywood, Fla., for the legends photo shoot and at her home in Los Angeles. The latter was mostly a matter of happenstance, but it made for a really special moment for Teigen and the brand.
When asked to pose for the 2024 cover, she expressed enthusiasm at the prospect, but—with her busy home life—was hesitant to travel. “We have so many kids who have recitals and so many different things happening all the time that we wanted to be there for,” she explained of life with her four children. Teigen shares Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren with her EGOT winner husband, John Legend. So, instead, she asked the SI Swimsuit team to come to her.
“It was really special to have MJ [Day, editor in chief] and the crew and [photographer] Yu Tsai in my element and in my home,” Teigen remarked. “Beyond just a photo shoot, it was really cool for them to get to see my family and everything they helped create for me because I would not be in this position today without them.”
Not only did 2024 bring Teigen two additional cover features, but it created an especially meaningful moment with the brand with whom she has a long-lasting relationship.