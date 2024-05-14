Meet Your Cover Model: Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen has been part of the SI Swimsuit family since her 2010 issue photo shoot in the Maldives, which earned her Rookie of the Year honors. Just four years later, Teigen landed the cover of the 50th anniversary edition, showcasing her feature in the Cook Islands. This year, the model, best-selling author, television personality, lifestyle entrepreneur, mother and wife earns her second SI Swimsuit cover, with the publication of the 60th anniversary issue.
Since her introduction to the franchise nearly 15 years ago, Teigen has continued to redefine what it means to be a multihyphenate while experiencing exponential personal growth along the way. As SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day says, Teigen “represents the new generation of model moguls.”
“It feels like I’ve lived 800 different lifetimes since the first shoot we did, and I love that all the pictures and everything we’ve done throughout the years [are] like chapters in a book,” Teigen says of her experience with SI Swimsuit. “To have the legends issue and have icons together, people that I see as incredible women, not even in the industry, but just incredible women period, it’s really exciting and fun and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
For her 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue cover, Teigen was photographed in Los Angeles by Yu Tsai. The 38-year-old mom of four donned a stunning orange Saint Laurent one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline for her cover girl moment, along with dazzling accessories by Jacquie Aiche.
This year, Teigen joins three other women—including brand icons Kate Upton and Hunter McGrady, as well as first-timer Gayle King—who were each honored with individual 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue covers. Additionally, the franchise is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a trio of covers featuring 27 legendary SI Swimsuit stars.
“We assembled some of our most influential alumni together for one legendary photo shoot. Sure, it looks back on history. But more significantly, it’s a window into the present—where we are right now—and a hope for the future,” Day says. “The result was nothing short of spectacular. So spectacular that we created three covers, a triptych that speaks to the collective strength, power, beauty and diversity that is what SI Swimsuit looks like at 60.”