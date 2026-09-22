Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Anniversary Message to John Legend Alongside Snapshots From Morocco

Happy (belated) anniversary to SI Swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, EGOT winner John Legend! The couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in Morocco recently, and the 40-year-old model shared an Instagram carousel of snapshots from their time in the North African country on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 21.

In the cover photo, Teigen was photographed while posing on a scenic cobblestoned street as she modeled a gauzy white dress. The A-lister coupled posed together in several other slides, while Teigen also shared a few candid snapshots of herself immersed in local culture. To end the carousel, the pair blew out candles on an anniversary desert together.

“We celebrated our 13th anniversary in beautiful Morocco this year, and as the years add up, I think we are really discovering what being a couple really is, outside of raising children together - being there when the other person is going through something impossibly hard,” the 2014 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model wrote to Legend, 47, in her caption. “It’s that. And the other things, too. Lots of the other things. I will be with you through all of it and I’d pick you and your beautiful family over and over again!”

The celebratory post, which has racked up more than 50,000 likes as of press time, also received plenty of well-wishes from many of the model and entrepreneur’s 39.3 million followers on the platform.

“😍❤️the purest love,” fellow SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader chimed.

“Love you two v much,” 2010 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star Brooklyn Decker added.

“Love your love ❤️,” hairstylist Jen Atkin declared.

“Awwww. Love this,” actor Uzo Aduba gushed. “Happy Anniversary you guys. Love this caption, these pics, and all the love. To a thousand more. ❤️🙏🏿.”

Teigen and Legend tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy, on Sept. 14, 2013, following a courthouse ceremony in New York City four days prior. Today, the two are proud parents to four children: daughters Luna and Esti and sons Miles and Wren. The famous pair returned to Lake Como, Italy, in 2023 to renew their vows in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary.

When on the red carpet in January of this year, Teigen jokingly revealed the secret to a long, healthy marriage. “You gotta keep the sexy and preserve the sexy in a little bit of ways,” Teigen stated. “And I won’t say that John necessarily does that all the time, but I make sure that I do.”

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