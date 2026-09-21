Olandria, Alix Earle and More SI Swimsuit Stars Mean Business at Create & Cultivate Festival

The Create & Cultivate Festival took over Los Angeles this past weekend, and several SI Swimsuit stars were on location to share their best business tips and tricks. For those out of the loop, the annual event is touted as “The World’s Largest Festival for Women in Business,” spotlighting the biggest players in the business space who continue to build brands and innovate content creation, while providing exclusive networking opportunities for up-and-comers.

This year’s festival took place Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20, welcoming major names like actor Halle Berry, recording artist Cardi B and—as noted above—several familiar faces to the SI Swimsuit family!

Olandria

Olandria was a keynote speaker at the event, where the star shared her team-building strategies and teased her first brand. While discussing the importance of negotiating in a clip shared on Instagram, the model instructed audience members to “Know your worth. Know what you’re talking about—don’t say yes to the very first thing that you see, because they can see through that.”

The model wore an eye-popping ensemble featuring bright oranges, purples and pinks during her keynote, bringing us right back to her SI Swimsuit debut! ICYMI, the reality TV breakout joined SI Swimsuit for the first time in 2026, posing for her rookie feature at the South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, just off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla. There, she took our breath away in an array of swim ensembles that embraced beautiful colors, soft silhouettes and plenty of texture.

Alix Earle

A three-time SI Swimsuit star, Earle was one of four cover models featured in the 2026 issue, showcasing her breathtaking Botswana shoot. Trekking to Africa for an adventurous photo feature with the magazine, the final photos looked like stills plucked straight out of a classic Old Hollywood film. She brought this same classic style to Los Angeles this week, where she rocked a corpcore-inspired mini dress.

The content creator—who launched her Reale Actives skincare line earlier this year—was also a keynote speaker at the festival. “I want to build something that lives beyond me, and I hope that the trickle effect from Reale Actives is that people aren’t so ashamed of an imperfection on their skin,” the model said, in part, while discussing the brand during her talk. “[I hope] the acne care space can be seen as something like fun and cool, and not ... clinical and boring.”

Lori Harvey

Harvey made waves with her 2024 SI Swimsuit debut, traveling to Mexico for a memorable rookie shoot. A model and entrepreneur, the star has founded multiple brands—including a skincare line, SKN by LH, and a swimwear label, Yevrah—while growing her portfolio by partnering with major labels like Valentino, Burberry and Chanel. Most recently, Harvey joined Gran Coramino Tequila as a Chief Creative Advisor.

At the Create & Cultivate Festival, the keynote speaker chatted about the importance of curating every detail of your brand, especially at events. “I know when I go to events, I’m always paying attention to ... every little detail,” she said, in part, in a clip shared on Instagram. “Those are the things that set apart a great event, and also a really great brand.”

Kamie Crawford

Finally, Crawford—a three-time SI Swimsuit model who posed for the magazine in 2022, 2023 and 2024—was on deck for a special talk during festival week. Per the event’s official Instagram page, the award-winning host appeared as the Supper Club LA fireside chat speaker ahead of the event on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Crawford also recently celebrated another major milestone this year when she tied the knot with her longtime partner earlier this month. We chatted with the star after her special day, during which she opened up about everything that went into planning the unforgettable event. To check out our full interview with Crawford, click here!

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