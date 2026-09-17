Before Maura Higgins Made Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut, She Rocked the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Dancing With the Stars took over our TV screens and social media feeds this week when the hit competition returned to ABC for Season 35. Kicking off the star-studded season with a packed two-night premiere, the series quickly showed fans it still has a few unexpected twists up its sleeve.

This fact was immediately apparent in the premiere episodes, as the show split the male and female contestants over the course of the two nights, with the eight male stars competing on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and the eight female stars hitting the hardwood Wednesday, Sept. 16. Then came another curveball: each night, one of the 16 stars would be eliminated, whittling the competitors down to 14 moving into the second week. For our full live recap of Night 1, click here. For our full live recap of Night 2, click here.

As usual, the competition started with a bang, quickly cementing fan-favorite dancing duos and stars to watch because of their demonstrated potential. And among the standouts who laced up their dancing shoes on Night 2 was a dear friend of SI Swimsuit: Maura Higgins.

Best known for her stints on reality TV shows like Love Island and Traitors, Higgins—who has no dance experience—and her pro partner Mark Ballas left the judges in awe with their daring, dynamic foxtrot to “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles. The pair received the highest score of Night 2, earning all sevens from the panel for 21 out of 30. Judge Bruno Tonioli called the dance “smooth as silk,” Carrie Ann Inaba was “mesmerized” and Derek Hough “wanted more.”

However, before Higgins hit the hardwood floor for her impressive debut routine, the model rocked the catwalk at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week in Miami! Alongside fellow models and a selection of DWTS pros, Higgins strutted the runway at W South Beach in several sensational, sultry looks from luxe labels like Capittana, Salty Mermaid, L’AGENCE and more.

Higgins was also on location with SI Swimsuit throughout Swim Week, attending several of the magazine’s must-see events, including the special VIP Kick-Off Dinner presented by KYU x Drinking Pig, the Beach Club Party and the Post-Show red carpet.

So, in honor of Higgins’s show-stealing performance, we’re looking back at a few of our favorite fashion moments featuring the star throughout Swim Week 2026. Oh! And if you want to relive her SI Swimsuit catwalk debut, you can still stream the entire 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Hulu and Disney+!

Maura Higgins | John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Maura Higgins | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

Maura Higgins. Swimsuit by ENEZ. Sarong by L’AGENCE. Earrings by Karine Sultan. Bangles by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Maura Higgins, Ali Truwit, Meredith Mickelson and Remi Bader. Maura’s swimsuit by MADIBU, sarong by Matte Collection. Ali’s swimsuit by Victoria’s Secret. Meredith’s swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. Remi’s top by Leslie Amon, bottoms by FAE. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Maura Higgins. Swimsuit by Capittana. Skirt by Salty Mermaid. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Maura Higgins | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

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