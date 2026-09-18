Haley Cavinder’s SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot Featured Several Nods to the Dallas Cowboys

When Haley Cavinder posed for the cover of the February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue, the former DI basketball player and content creator was planning her summer wedding to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. Now, as the 2026 NFL regular season’s Week 2 is in full swing, Cavinder is cheering on her now-husband from the sidelines.

The two said “I do” at The Biltmore Hotel Miami in Coral Gables, Fla., on Saturday, June 20, where Cavinder, 25, wore a gorgeous custom Galia Lahav gown for the occasion, featuring a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and extravagant train. Meanwhile, Ferguson, 27, donned a crisp white suit jacket paired with a black bow tie and slacks. Following their summer nuptials, Cavinder and Ferguson honeymooned in the Bahamas.

Now that the football season is under way, Ferguson is back to business on the field, while Cavinder is supporting her spouse with some seriously cool custom clothing on game days. For the team’s Week 1 game on Sunday, Sept. 13, Cavinder sported a graphic tee that read “I ❤️ Cowboys” across the bust with Ferguson’s name and number on the back. She paired the cropped tee with denim embroidered with “Mrs. Fergy” across the bum.

Since Cavinder officially announced her retirement from basketball in March 2025, she has expanded her portfolio even further into content creation and entrepreneurship. She and her twin sister, Hanna, launched their tequila company, Azucar Tequila, this spring, followed by a wellness and supplement brand, Go-Two, in August. The dynamic duo are also the founders of their own fitness app, TWOgether.

“What I realized this year when I stopped playing basketball and built my own brand is that you can support someone and be their number one fan, but also stay true to yourself and chase your dreams,” Cavinder told SI Swimsuit while on set in Florida. She was photographed for the digital cover alongside Normani, Brittany Mahomes, Christen Goff, Ronika Love and Claire Kittle.

While the term “wives and girlfriends” is often used to describe dynamite women who just so happen to have a partner in the NFL, Cavinder wears the term with pride.

“To me, it means [being] a partner, a supporter,” she said. “You’re your own person at the same time, but it’s also being in the stands and cheering your person on through the good times and being able to just show up for someone you love. Obviously, still working toward your goals and your identity and career, but being able to support someone that you love so much and just feed into their ambition and drive, and then being independent, as well, I feel like that makes your relationship so much stronger.”

While we eagerly await what is sure to be yet another fire game-day outfit from Cavinder, as the Cowboys take on the Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 20, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos from her time on the SI Swimsuit set. While on location, she modeled several nods to her husband’s team, from a cute cowboy hat down to the navy blue and white color scheme of her swimwear.

Haley Cavinder was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Haley Cavinder was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by SAME. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Haley Cavinder was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Haley Cavinder was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by SAME. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

More Haley Cavinder content from SI Swimsuit