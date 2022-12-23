Christen Harper Shared All the Details About the Moment Jared Goff Proposed in Cabo

The NFL star got down on one knee in June 2022.

Christen Harper attends as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates the launch of the 2022 Issue and Debut of Pay With Change. John Parra/Getty Images

Christen Harper couldn’t help but get giddy when she was asked to share details about the moment her boyfriend of three years, Jared Goff, proposed in Cabo in June 2022.

“Oh my gosh, it was the best weekend ever,” the SI Swimsuit model gushed during Miami Swim Week 2022. “Well, it was a week but it was amazing. We were down in Mexico, in Cabo, and we had this romantic getaway and he proposed to me on the beach with hundreds of roses and then a beautiful dinner after.”

In another interview during Miami Swim Week 2022, Harper revealed how she and the Detroit Lions quarterback met: a dating app called Raya.

“I was truly not looking for anything at the time,” Harper said before holding up her stunning engagement ring. “I had just gotten out of a long relationship and I was trying to stay single for a year. Then I met him and the rest is history, baby.”

The pair began dating in 2019 and have been inseparable ever since.

“The next morning, he surprised me by having all of my friends fly in,” Harper continued. “So Miss Katie Austin was there. And it was like a group of 20 of us and it was so fun because we got to all celebrate together. Literally the best week of my life.”

Harper and Austin were named co-Rookies of the Year together in October. They were both discovered through the Swim Search in 2021.

“It was the best week of mine, as well,” Austin quipped with a laugh.