Christen Harper Served Major Colorful, Playful Y2K Energy in Barbados
Christen Harper grew up flipping through the annual SI Swimsuit issue, constantly inspired by the confident, gorgeous and trailblazing women that graced the pages each year. She had no idea that her dreams of joining the sisterhood and posing for the iconic publication would someday become reality...not just once, but four times. The Southern California native applied to the Swim Search in 2021 and ended up co-winning the open casting call, securing her spot in the 2022 issue, after which she earned the coveted co-Rookie of the Year title. She traveled to Barbados for her breathtaking sophomore feature with Ben Watts.
“Today was absolutely a dream come true, it’s really like a full-circle moment for me,” Harper said through tears, while on set at the time. “I became a model because I wanted to be a Sports Illustrated model, because they inspired me and they gave me confidence as a young girl and here I am today, shooting my rookie shoot and I just hope I can do that for other girls—inspire them, make them love themselves, because that’s all that matters.”
In 2023, Harper blew the brand away yet again with the most mesmerizing, ethereal photo shoot with Amanda Pratt amidst the natural landscapes of Dominica. For this year, which also marked the franchise’s special 60th anniversary magazine, the 31-year-old flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and flawless modeling skills in Porto and the North, Portugal.
“It’s seriously so true that seeing women feeling beautiful, feeling confident, seeing that in [the] pages [of a magazine] makes you feel confident yourself. Far before I was in the magazine, it changed my life,” she gushed while on location in the European country in 2024. “Growing up as a young girl, one of the standouts is Kate Upton. When I was growing up, she was right there on the cover, and I just feel like she made me... gosh, I’m getting emotional. Seeing women like Kate Upton in the magazine, it truly changed the way I felt about my own body, about my own self. It made me feel beautiful seeing someone with curves, and I felt like I was good enough the way I was. I didn’t need to shrink myself down anymore to feel beautiful.”
Below are some of our favorite images from her 2022 SI Swim feature in Barbados. Harper donned the most fun and summery series of colorful, Y2K-inspired swimwear.