Christen Harper Grew Up Inspired by Kate Upton, Now They’re Both Posing for SI Swimsuit
SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper has been featured in the magazine every year since she made her debut as a Swim Search open casting call co-winner in 2021. The 31-year-old, who was named co-Rookie of the Year in 2022 after her feature in Barbados, never shies away from expressing gratitude for the team behind the magazine, or sharing how the brand has positively impacted her self-confidence and career.
“It’s seriously so true that seeing women feeling beautiful, feeling confident, seeing that in [the] pages [of a magazine] makes you feel confident yourself,” Harper gushed while on location of her 2024 photo shoot with Ben Watts in Portugal. “Far before I was in the magazine, it changed my life.”
One franchise model in particular will always be super special to the Southern California native, who was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica last year.
“Growing up as a young girl, one of the standouts is Kate Upton. When I was growing up, she was right there on the cover, and I just feel like she made me... gosh, I’m getting emotional. Seeing women like Kate Upton in the magazine, it truly changed the way I felt about my own body, about my own self,” she added. “It made me feel beautiful seeing someone with curves, and I felt like I was good enough the way I was. I didn’t need to shrink myself down anymore to feel beautiful.”
Upton, 32, made her debut with the magazine in 2011, and was then named Rookie of the Year. The following year, she made waves in the industry when she was featured on the cover of the annual issue at the age of 19. The mom of one, who is an official SI Swimsuit legend, has returned to the fold a total of seven separate years, and is a four-time cover star.
“This magazine changed my life, and so getting to be a woman featured in SI [Swimsuit] is like double that,” Harper continued. “It’s crazy. I can’t believe I’m back again for another year. It’s just truly so special.”
